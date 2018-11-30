App State, Arkansas State sweep Sun Belt individual honors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least when it comes to postseason honors, the Sun Belt Conference looks very much like a two-team league.

The SBC Thursday announced its individual awards, with the five honors being split between Appalachian State and Arkansas State — four for the latter, two for the former. The award winners, voted on by the conference’s coaches as well as select coaches, appear below:

Player of the Year

Justice Hansen, Arkansas State (R-Sr., QB, Edmond, Okla.)

Offensive Player of the Year

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State (So., QB, Trussville, Ala.)

Defensive Player of the Year

Ronheen Bingham, Arkansas State (Sr., DL, Bennettsville, S.C.)

Freshman of the Year

Marcel Murray, Arkansas State (Fr., RB, Hiram, Ga.)

Newcomer of the Year

Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State (Jr., WR, Destrehan, La.)

Coach of the Year

Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State

App State will host Louisiana in this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference championship game, with the Mountaineers looking to win its third straight league title. The Ragin’ Cajuns will try to take home their first conference crown since the 2013 season.

Arkansas State finished tied with Louisiana in the West division, but lost out on the head-to-head tiebreaker.