Charlotte AD yanks job offer made to James Madison’s Mike Houston

If this doesn’t sum up the silly season on the annual spinning of the college coaching carousel, nothing does.
Wednesday, it was reported that Mike Houston was very likely leaving as James Madison’s head coach to take the same job at Charlotte. A day later, however, the East Carolina job opened up, leading some to speculate that Houston could be a major player for that opening; Houston even publicly clarified that, while he had an offer on the table from Charlotte, he hadn’t yet accepted it.
Not surprisingly, that turn of events didn’t sit well with Charlotte, with the Conference USA program announcing Friday afternoon that they have “withdrawn a contract offer that had been negotiated in good faith with Coach Houston and his representatives.” The 49ers’ statement also confirmed that “Coach Houston informed us that he had interest in exploring other head coaching opportunities.”
The 47-year-old Houston, who has guided James Madison to a 37-5 record and one national championship in three years, is very high on East Carolina’s coaching to-do list and, barring something out of the blue, should be named as head coach in the coming days.
Per FootballScoop.com, Charlotte has now turned its attention to the likes of Austin Peay head coach Will Healy, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.