Nebraska confirms LB Guy Thomas will transfer

Nebraska felt its fair share of roster attrition during the 2018 offseason. With the 2018 postseason upon us, it’s started up again for the Cornhuskers.
With speculation bubbling over the past couple of weeks, a university spokesperson confirmed that Guy Thomas is no longer with the team and has decided to transfer. “It’s not working out,” the linebacker told the Omaha World-Herald when asked his reasoning behind the transfer.
Thomas also addressed his decision on Twitter.
A three-star 2017 signee, Thomas was rated as the No. 27 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 59 player at any position in the state of Florida. After redshirting as a true freshman, Thomas played in four games during the 2018 season.
Of the 18 recruits signed as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2017 class who enrolled at NU, just 10 remain. The Daily Nebraskan noted that, with Thomas leaving Nebraska, all four linebackers in the 2017 recruiting class have transferred away from the team.
Anyone who saw the freakishly athletic Noah Fant play knew he wasn’t long for the collegiate level. Friday, the Iowa tight end confirmed as much.
In a posting made to his personal social media accounts, Fant confirmed that he will indeed forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft. It’s widely thought that Fant, who is expected to stand out at the February scouting combine in Indianapolis, will be one of the first, if not the first, tight end taken in next year’s draft.
The 6-5, 220-pound Fant was named second-team All-Big Ten this season after receiving third-team honors in 2017 as a true sophomore. Last season, he led all tight ends nationally with 11 touchdowns and a 16.5 yards per catch average. This season, the Nebraska native has caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.
Fant won’t add to this year’s statistical totals as he also confirmed in his social media statement that he won’t play in the Hawkeyes’ bowl game.
Matt Wells was officially hired as Texas Tech’s head coach Thursday night, but not before a bit of drama involving the current head coach of another Big 12 school.
According to two media outlets, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen was interested in the Tech opening/wanted the job depending on the source, but Red Raiders athletic Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him. While not addressing the speculation directly, Hocutt’s WVU counterpart, Shane Lyons, issued a statement via Twitter Thursday night in which he said Holgorsen “made it very clear to me that he wants to be the head coach at West Virginia University.”
As Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com pointed out earlier in the day Thursday, neither Holgorsen nor his agent notified Lyons that he was interested in talking to, or had already talked to, another university about a job as he’s contractually required. “To me, I don’t think it’s true,” the athletic director told Casazza of the Tech rumors prior to releasing his online statement.
With his deal set to expire in 2017, Holgorsen agreed to a contract extension in December of 2016 that would keep him with the Mountaineers through the 2021 season. Holgorsen’s 66 wins during his eight seasons in Morgantown are the second-most in school history behind Don Nehlen‘s 149.
An odd story that developed Wednesday saw yet another development Thursday.
After struggling with what was described as a “very tough, emotional decision,” Jeff Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals football player, announced Wednesday evening that he was rebuffing his alma mater’s offer and would remain on as the head coach at Purdue. In a statement, U of L athletic director Vince Tyra said that “it was clear [Brohm’s] heart and mind were still with fulfilling his commitment to Purdue” and that “we wish him the best going forward.”
Wednesday night, however, Brohm’s former high school, Trinity High School in Louisville, announced that it was canceling classes Thursday because of a threat it received in the wake of the coach’s decision. As a result of the online threats — “If Jeff Brohm doesn’t come, we burn down Trinity“; “If you see a man running down [Frankfort] with a gas can and wild look in his eye, its me“; “me, out front of Trinity, holding a single match and addressing Jeff Brohm directly* I’LL F—— DO IT” — 29-year-old Thor Wiljanen was arrested Thursday afternoon after admitting to police he was behind the string of tweets.
Per his attorney, his client wasn’t threatening the school but rather was caught up in making a poor attempt at humor.
“This was not a threat,” defense attorney Ted Shouse told WDRB-TV. “This was an attempt at humor, an attempt at satire – a poor attempt – but it was meant unseriously and it is not a threat to the community or to the school.”
A cash bond was set at $25,000 and Wiljanen will be arraigned on one count of second-degree terroristic threat, a Class D felony.
“We live in a society now and in a world today where shame on you if you take these things lightly,” St. Matthews assistant police chief Tony Cobaugh told the Louisville Courier & Journal. “It doesn’t matter if it was satirical, and it doesn’t matter if it’s involving a favorite son and alum of the school who is now a D1 football coach.”
Another hour, another college football trophy has pared down its list of possible winners.
The latest to do as much is the Lott IMPACT Trophy, with the defensive honor whittling its list of eight semifinalists down to just four finalists. Two of the four finalists this season come from the ACC — linebacker Ben Humphries of Duke and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins of Clemson. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven account for the other two finalists.
Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The 2017 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell. This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.