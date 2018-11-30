Nebraska confirms LB Guy Thomas will transfer

Nebraska felt its fair share of roster attrition during the 2018 offseason. With the 2018 postseason upon us, it’s started up again for the Cornhuskers.

With speculation bubbling over the past couple of weeks, a university spokesperson confirmed that Guy Thomas is no longer with the team and has decided to transfer. “It’s not working out,” the linebacker told the Omaha World-Herald when asked his reasoning behind the transfer.

Thomas also addressed his decision on Twitter.

It clear now I will be leaving Nebraska. Through the up and downs, god is good🙏🏾, I’m thankful to be apart of this program. I have grown a lot over this past two year. I’m thankful for the my teammates, coaches and fans. But now I will be leaving Nebraska and my career elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/cJaYwyG6dd — Guy Nyon🍁🍁 (@17sackmangt) November 29, 2018

A three-star 2017 signee, Thomas was rated as the No. 27 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 59 player at any position in the state of Florida. After redshirting as a true freshman, Thomas played in four games during the 2018 season.

Of the 18 recruits signed as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2017 class who enrolled at NU, just 10 remain. The Daily Nebraskan noted that, with Thomas leaving Nebraska, all four linebackers in the 2017 recruiting class have transferred away from the team.