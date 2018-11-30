No. 11 Washington, No. 17 Utah locked into low-scoring affair as Pac-12 title game hits halftime

Pac-12 After Dark?
Well, the lights are certainly out on offense as a low-scoring Pac-12 Championship hit halftime with No. 11 Washington leading No. 17 Utah by a paltry 3-0 score.
Though both programs sport two of the conference’s best defenses, the first two quarters from Levi’s Stadium was an awful lot about two offenses not being able to get out of their own way, much less move the ball on a consistent basis.
Huskies quarterback Jake Browning did have 94 yards through the air but threw an interception off a deflection and nearly had two other passes picked off in a bit of a hectic performance for the veteran leader. His inability to be a consistent downfield threat hampered the run game as a result, with Myles Gaskin often facing a loaded box while he clawed his way to 50 yards rushing. Normally speedy backup Salvon Ahmed was also unable to get much going either with a total of 17 yards of offense on four touches.
As lackluster as some of those numbers are, the Utes would love to change places. Their offense recorded a trio of three-and-outs, managed just 2.4 yards/per play in the first half and picked up just two first downs. The end result was Kyle Whittingham’s squad badly losing the time of possession battle and looking like they were unaware of what the stakes in the game were.
Signal-caller Jason Shelley, fresh off a wild rally against BYU last week, was unable to find much at all beyond running out of bounds on third down and threw for only 37 yards while taking one sack in the half. Wideout Britain Covey was the team’s leading rusher with 14 yards on the ground, which was indicative of just how hard it was to move the ball on the ground. Utah does get the ball to start the second half and will be hoping for some magic out of the locker room once again as they look to add the conference championship trophy to their first Pac-12 South title this season.
A Rose Bowl berth is on the line for the victor in this one and you can bet that will be emphasized quite a bit by the coaching staffs on each side in hopes of injecting a little life into the conference championship race on Friday night.
While there was some question as to whether it would happen, Bob Davie is indeed set to return as head coach at New Mexico for the 2019 season.
In a statement released by the school on Friday evening, the program confirmed that the former Notre Dame head coach and ESPN commentator will remain leading the Lobos for an eighth season running the option in Albuquerque.
“After meeting with Coach Davie, both he and I are looking forward to the 2019 season. Recruiting is already in full swing,” said athletic director Eddie Nunez. “Since taking over in 2012, the team has set records in the classroom, won a division title and qualified for two bowl games. Neither Coach Davie nor I were satisfied with the results of last season. Coach Davie and his staff, as well as our department, are striving to make the 2019 season a success, and that process has already started.
“Coach Davie wants to be at New Mexico and wants nothing more than a program that our University and our fans can be proud of. He is committed to working tirelessly to return UNM to the level of success in 2015 and 2016. We both are excited for the upcoming 2019 season.”
Davie is 33-54 overall at the school and has gone 3-9 the past two seasons after a high water mark of 9-4 back in 2016. However, he was suspended for 30 days in the spring following several investigations into the program and their head coach’s conduct.
Finances may have played a role in keeping him around as USA Today lists Davie’s buyout at just over $1.3 million — a hefty sum for a school that had to cut sports earlier this year.
Mark your calendars and call your cable operators, the ACC Network is coming.
The conference and TV partner ESPN announced on Friday ahead of the league’s annual football championship game that the upcoming network will launch on August 22, 2019 and feature as many as 40 football games each season.
“We continue to look ahead to the launch of the ACC Network with great anticipation, and this is another step in the process,” said commissioner John Swofford in a release. “Showcasing all of our outstanding programs remains a top priority, and our partnership with ESPN allows fans to have greater access than ever before. I also commend our schools who have done an outstanding job in their preparations for a successful launch.”
While some details like which cable and satellite systems and packages will carry the channel remain under wraps, the coming push for the ACC Network did reveal which contest will be the first game to be broadcasted on the new venture: a Georgia Tech-Clemson season opening clash on August 29th. That’s a Thursday for those without a calendar handy and will mark the debut for the Yellow Jackets’ new head coach after the retirement of Paul Johnson.
We’re bound to see and hear more about the ACC Network in the coming weeks and months but let’s hope the channel trends much more toward its brethren in the Big Ten Network and SEC Network than the ill-fated Pac-12 Network has in recent years.
It’s been quite the season for Ohio State and head coach Urban Meyer.
First there was the entire saga surrounding assistant Zach Smith and what (and when) Meyer knew of certain domestic assault allegations that dominated headlines during the summer. That led to an eventual three-game suspension and rumors that interim coach/offensive coordinator Ryan Day was discussing a coach-in-waiting situation with the school after a good start to the season.
Then, after numerous inquiries, Meyer revealed after the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana that he has a history of arachnoid cysts on his brain and that he had to undergo surgery to treat it just a few years ago. Naturally, those health issues prompted plenty of speculation that Meyer could be on his last legs in Columbus and could move aside from the job in the near future.
Well, despite saying — very carefully — that he intends to keep coaching the team beyond this season on Monday, Meyer is not exactly putting out fires when it comes to his future with the program beyond next year.
A report on Friday morning from FootballScoop.com that said Meyer had informed athletic director Gene Smith that he would not be coaching the Buckeyes beyond the 2019 season and that he would address his future after the team’s Big Ten title game on Saturday night. Speaking a press conference on the day before the game in Indianapolis though, Meyer gave a quick ‘no comment’ when asked about said report and refused to go into any details beyond the game itself.
While other head coaches certainly would have seized upon the opportunity to deny a report like that — something Meyer did quite a bit this past summer — it’s a bit interesting that he chose to simply no comment his way out of the situation.
As a result, the post game scene at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow night and any press conferences leading up to Ohio State’s bowl game may very well become must-see TV given the potential for Meyer to address his long term future at the school.
Jeff Brohm shocked a lot of folks across the country this week when he decided to stay at Purdue instead of taking an offer to be the head coach from his alma mater of Louisville.
While the Boilermakers coach will see his contract fattened up quite a bit by remaining in West Lafayette, it goes without saying that the decision to turn down the Cardinals was a tough one for the black and red’s native son.
“Yeah, I was leaning [toward Louisville],” Brohm told Yahoo! Sports on Friday. “I was not sleeping well… It starts to weigh on your mind. But every time I thought about leaving, it gave me a sick feeling. It was after repeated sick feelings that I knew that the right thing was to stay.”
Brohm’s comments in the story certainly make it sound as though he would have come to a different conclusion had the timing simply been better. Obviously he’s Louisville royalty at the school and in the city itself given his family’s long history there but, even with those deep ties, the fact that he would have to leave Purdue just two years into his tenure was clearly something he couldn’t live with.
We’ll see though, if and when he gets another offer from another program or even an NFL gig, if the answer is the same in a few years time. Either way, take note for the next Louisville head coach: the timing may be better for Brohm down the road if you don’t win enough.