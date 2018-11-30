Associated Press

North Carolina confirms three new Mack Brown hires — but not Greg Robinson

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
1 Comment

If you’re gonna poke fun at Mack Brown for hiring Greg Robinson as has been reported, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer to do it officially.

As Tim Brewster himself announced over Twitter earlier this week, North Carolina confirmed that the long-time Brown assistant has been hired as the Tar Heels’ tight ends coach.  Brewster will also carry the title of assistant head coach.

Additionally, the hirings of Tim Cross as defensive line coach and Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach were confirmed as well.

Finally, at least for the moment, it was also announced that Brown has decided to retain Tommy Thigpen as safeties coach.  Thigpen will also serve as co-defensive coordinator.

“I’m thrilled to announce four outstanding coaches who will be part of our staff at Carolina,” Brown said in a statement. “Each of them are, first and foremost, excellent people and know how to coach, recruit and develop players to be the best they can be in the classroom, in the community, on the field and in life. Dré and Tommy are among the very best I’ve had the opportunity to coach and it has brought me great joy to watch them grow to be the successful people they are today.”

Brewster has the most experience with the new UNC head coach, serving on Brown’s original Tar Heels coaching staff from 1989-97 then following him to Texas, where he spent the 1998-2001 seasons.  Brewster, who spent this past season at Texas A&M, was the tight ends and special teams coach at UNC, while he coached the former at UT.

Cross also has extensive experience with Brown at UT, serving as strength & conditioning coach during two different stints (2001-04, 2011-13) in Austin.

Bly is a former Tar Heels All-American who most recently served as a defensive intern with the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.  Thigpen played under Brown at UNC in the late eighties and on into the early nineties, and has spent three different stints as an assistant at his alma mater — graduate assistant, 1998-99; linebackers coach, 2005-08; and 2018 as safeties coach.

Charlotte AD yanks job offer made to James Madison’s Mike Houston

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

If this doesn’t sum up the silly season on the annual spinning of the college coaching carousel, nothing does.

Wednesday, it was reported that Mike Houston was very likely leaving as James Madison’s head coach to take the same job at Charlotte.  A day later, however, the East Carolina job opened up, leading some to speculate that Houston could be a major player for that opening; Houston even publicly clarified that, while he had an offer on the table from Charlotte, he hadn’t yet accepted it.

Not surprisingly, that turn of events didn’t sit well with Charlotte, with the Conference USA program announcing Friday afternoon that they have “withdrawn a contract offer that had been negotiated in good faith with Coach Houston and his representatives.” The 49ers’ statement also confirmed that “Coach Houston informed us that he had interest in exploring other head coaching opportunities.”

The 47-year-old Houston, who has guided James Madison to a 37-5 record and one national championship in three years, is very high on East Carolina’s coaching to-do list and, barring something out of the blue, should be named as head coach in the coming days.

Per FootballScoop.com, Charlotte has now turned its attention to the likes of Austin Peay head coach Will Healy, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.

Ed Oliver confirms he won’t play in Houston’s bowl game

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
2 Comments

Ed Oliver had already confirmed that he will not be playing his final season of college football.  Not so unexpectedly, Oliver has now confirmed that he won’t be playing in his final college football game either.

Over the weekend, Oliver responded “as far as I know right now” when asked if he would be playing in Houston’ bowl game, adding, “I want to play in every game.” Friday, that want officially crashed head-on into reality as Oliver, thought of as one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, announced that he will not be playing for the Cougars in their bowl game.

The defensive lineman said he came to the decision “after serious consideration” and will now “immediately begin training for the upcoming draft.”

A knee injury suffered last month had sidelined Oliver for four straight games, leading some to speculate that the All-American defensive tackle was sidelining himself in order to protect his draft stock.  A heated sideline dustup with his head coach earlier this month, for which Oliver later apologized, led some to opine that Oliver would indeed shut it down for good at the collegiate level.

Oliver, though, played in last Saturday’s game, a loss to Memphis that knocked Houston out of the AAC championship game this weekend, although he aggravated the injury and was sidelined for the remainder of the matchup.

Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first five games of this season.  The last two in which he played before he injured the knee, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.  It was in that latter game in which he was injured.

In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.

After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.

In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.  In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss were tied for third nationally prior to his injury.

Report: Urban Meyer to address coaching future after B1G title game

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
17 Comments

We’ve been hearing for the last couple of months that it would not be at all surprising if Urban Meyer were to hang up his coaching whistle upon the conclusion of the 2018 season. Based on one report, an answer on the Ohio State head coach’s future, one way or the other, is in the offing.

First, what we wrote late last month:

FootballScoop.com reported earlier this week that there was “friction” between Urban Meyer/the football staff “and athletics leadership as well as within the program itself”; the head coach subsequently attempted to knock down that report, for what it’s worth. CFT has caught wind of speculation that it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Meyer were not the Buckeyes’ head coach next season, whispers that grew a little louder given the embarrassing loss in West Lafayette this past weekend and what some have described as Meyer’s “anguished… emotional… erratic” sideline demeanor.  And then there is the arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game.

Add all of that to the battering Meyer’s reputation took nationally over the Zach Smith situation and the coach’s response to allegations of domestic abuse, and some have begun to wonder just how much longer Meyer will remain as The Head Coach at The Ohio State.

Friday, our buddies at FootballScoop dropped another potential bombshell: Meyer has already told athletic director Gene Smith that “he doesn’t expect to coach past the 2019 season.” The website added that “[o]ne source told us we should expect Urban to address this in the days following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship.” OSU will square off with Northwestern tomorrow night in Indianapolis, with a Buckeyes win keeping them in the chase for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

This latest reported development comes just a few days after Meyer stated he plans to coach beyond this current season but didn’t delve into specifics.

It has been previously reported that OSU was discussing making offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day, who drew near-universal praise for his handling of the Buckeyes during Meyer’s suspension, a de facto head coach-in-waiting.; Smith subsequently addressed the situation without really addressing it.

In that vein, FootballScoop‘s latest also addressed Day’s status as they state that OSU is attempting to take the coordinator off the market “with a significant raise coming and with the (most likely) unwritten understanding that he is in line to become head coach once Urban steps down.” The idea, it appears, is the football program positioning itself for what’s expected to be a significant amount of interest in Day, particularly from the NFL.

Regardless of what Meyer ultimately decides, and when he decides to reveal it, it certainly seems as if the coach is much closer to the end of his career than most could’ve imagined just a few months ago.

NFL calls, talented Iowa TE Noah Fant answers

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
1 Comment

Anyone who saw the freakishly athletic Noah Fant play knew he wasn’t long for the collegiate level.  Friday, the Iowa tight end confirmed as much.

In a posting made to his personal social media accounts, Fant confirmed that he will indeed forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.  It’s widely thought that Fant, who is expected to stand out at the February scouting combine in Indianapolis, will be one of the first, if not the first, tight end taken in next year’s draft.

The 6-5, 220-pound Fant was named second-team All-Big Ten this season after receiving third-team honors in 2017 as a true sophomore.  Last season, he led all tight ends nationally with 11 touchdowns and a 16.5 yards per catch average.  This season, the Nebraska native has caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fant won’t add to this year’s statistical totals as he also confirmed in his social media statement that he won’t play in the Hawkeyes’ bowl game.