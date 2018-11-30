SEC commish hints at potential changes to targeting rule, tweaking overtime format in college football

No. 1 Alabama meets No. 4 Georgia on Saturday afternoon for the SEC Championship Game and the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey, met with the media in Atlanta on the Friday before kickoff to do his usual state of the league address with the media.

While this typically involves a lot of chest-puffing for the conference — and there was plenty of that — the commish also took a bit of a different tack to use his time at the podium to discuss potential changes to the game of football itself. Namely, altering how the NCAA rule governs targeting and how the entire process works from the play on the field to the review to any potential suspensions that result.

“We know from experience it is a rule that is well intended. It is a rule that has changed behavior. It is a rule that is sometimes difficult to explain, and even when officiated properly, which is what frequently occurs, is the center of controversy,” said Sankey. “I think and advocate, if we stay with the same nomenclature, the same rule, the same penalties, we in the college football community have a responsibility to more effectively communicate about this rule. It’s not a marketing plan. It’s a communication plan to help people understand and clarify some of the controversies that have arisen, and through the season to re-emphasize that player safety is central to this rule’s existence.”

Among the changes he riffed on, the potential around distinguishing between a blatant, intentional targeting hit and an accidental one, the possible change surrounding the one-half penalty following an ejection for a player and what role replay has on the entire process as a whole.

Not content to bring just targeting up, Sankey also threw out the league starting a dialogue on altering how overtime in college football goes about in the wake of Texas A&M’s seven overtime win over LSU last week.

“In a way, we were fortunate that the seven-overtime game came on a week when neither team played, but playing essentially an additional half hour of football in an incredibly strenuous environment should cause us to ask questions about are there better ways to administer ties at the end of regulation?” he remarked. “Is it about placement of the ball? Is it about going for two right away? Did the ball go back farther than the 25 to begin? Do we require two-point conversions on every attempt? Should there be a limit? We haven’t talked about ties in a while, and yet we still have them in our record books. Are there certain points we say a tie is a sufficient stopping point for this game rather than extending so long?

“Certainly, when we’ve had games in this league that have gone five, six, seven overtimes, those become memorable moments, but it’s worth asking the questions yet again.”

Obviously there’s a lot to happen before any rules changes can get passed in the bureaucracy of the NCAA (including other commissioners and conferences getting on board) but the fact that Sankey used his big opportunity before the press at the SEC title game to make such proclamations says plenty about where the league wants to push for changes going forward.

We’ll see if any of them actually come to fruition but it seems as though the winds for changes are blowing down South.