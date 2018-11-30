Getty Images

SEC commish hints at potential changes to targeting rule, tweaking overtime format in college football

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
No. 1 Alabama meets No. 4 Georgia on Saturday afternoon for the SEC Championship Game and the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey, met with the media in Atlanta on the Friday before kickoff to do his usual state of the league address with the media.

While this typically involves a lot of chest-puffing for the conference — and there was plenty of that — the commish also took a bit of a different tack to use his time at the podium to discuss potential changes to the game of football itself. Namely, altering how the NCAA rule governs targeting and how the entire process works from the play on the field to the review to any potential suspensions that result.

“We know from experience it is a rule that is well intended. It is a rule that has changed behavior. It is a rule that is sometimes difficult to explain, and even when officiated properly, which is what frequently occurs, is the center of controversy,” said Sankey. “I think and advocate, if we stay with the same nomenclature, the same rule, the same penalties, we in the college football community have a responsibility to more effectively communicate about this rule. It’s not a marketing plan. It’s a communication plan to help people understand and clarify some of the controversies that have arisen, and through the season to re-emphasize that player safety is central to this rule’s existence.”

Among the changes he riffed on, the potential around distinguishing between a blatant, intentional targeting hit and an accidental one, the possible change surrounding the one-half penalty following an ejection for a player and what role replay has on the entire process as a whole.

Not content to bring just targeting up, Sankey also threw out the league starting a dialogue on altering how overtime in college football goes about in the wake of Texas A&M’s seven overtime win over LSU last week.

“In a way, we were fortunate that the seven-overtime game came on a week when neither team played, but playing essentially an additional half hour of football in an incredibly strenuous environment should cause us to ask questions about are there better ways to administer ties at the end of regulation?” he remarked. “Is it about placement of the ball? Is it about going for two right away? Did the ball go back farther than the 25 to begin? Do we require two-point conversions on every attempt? Should there be a limit? We haven’t talked about ties in a while, and yet we still have them in our record books. Are there certain points we say a tie is a sufficient stopping point for this game rather than extending so long?

“Certainly, when we’ve had games in this league that have gone five, six, seven overtimes, those become memorable moments, but it’s worth asking the questions yet again.”

Obviously there’s a lot to happen before any rules changes can get passed in the bureaucracy of the NCAA (including other commissioners and conferences getting on board) but the fact that Sankey used his big opportunity before the press at the SEC title game to make such proclamations says plenty about where the league wants to push for changes going forward.

We’ll see if any of them actually come to fruition but it seems as though the winds for changes are blowing down South.

Purdue’s Jeff Brohm on coaching decision: I was leaning toward Louisville, but right thing was to stay

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
Jeff Brohm shocked a lot of folks across the country this week when he decided to stay at Purdue instead of taking an offer to be the head coach from his alma mater of Louisville.

While the Boilermakers coach will see his contract fattened up quite a bit by remaining in West Lafayette, it goes without saying that the decision to turn down the Cardinals was a tough one for the black and red’s native son.

“Yeah, I was leaning [toward Louisville],” Brohm told Yahoo! Sports on Friday. “I was not sleeping well… It starts to weigh on your mind. But every time I thought about leaving, it gave me a sick feeling. It was after repeated sick feelings that I knew that the right thing was to stay.”

Brohm’s comments in the story certainly make it sound as though he would have come to a different conclusion had the timing simply been better. Obviously he’s Louisville royalty at the school and in the city itself given his family’s long history there but, even with those deep ties, the fact that he would have to leave Purdue just two years into his tenure was clearly something he couldn’t live with.

We’ll see though, if and when he gets another offer from another program or even an NFL gig, if the answer is the same in a few years time. Either way, take note for the next Louisville head coach: the timing may be better for Brohm down the road if you don’t win enough.

Sean Bunting opts to leave Central Michigan early for NFL

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
The steady trickle of players leaving collegiate eligibility on the table, with Central Michigan the latest team hit with this annual form of roster attrition.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Sean Bunting announced that, “[a]fter many encounters with God through prayer, and invaluable conversations with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my senior year at CMU and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.” The cornerback’s decision came less than a week after head coach John Bonamego was fired by the university after four seasons with the Chippewas.

Bunting was a two-year starter for the Chips after playing in all 13 games as a freshman in 2016.  This season, Bunting tied for the team lead in interceptions with two while his five pass breakups were second.

UAB makes Bill Clark highest-paid Conference USA coach

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
The UAB football program is one of the best stories of the college football season, and the man behind the success is being rewarded for it.

Friday afternoon, UAB announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with head coach Bill Clark on a new five-year contract.  The first year of the deal, which still needs the formal approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, would be worth $1.45 million, surpassing North Texas’ Seth Littrell ($1.4 million) and making Clark the highest-paid head coach in Conference USA.

The deal maxes out at $1.65 million in the final year of the contract.

“I am proud to be a Blazer and want to thank President Watts, Mark Ingram, the Board of Trustees and the UAB Athletics Foundation for their ongoing support of my coaching staff and me as we continue to make history for this great university,” Clark said in a statement. “UAB Football has a bright future, and Jennifer and I are excited about what this contract extension means for us to continue to be part of this special community of players and coaches, fans and supporters, students, faculty and staff for years to come.”

The fact that both the program and the coach are in this position is stunning given from where they came not too long ago.

In December of 2014, UAB announced that it would be disbanding its football program.  Six months later, the university announced that the shuttered program would return to the playing field at some point; a month after that, it was confirmed that some point would be in 2017.

That season, the Blazers qualified for a bowl their first year back.  This season, they did the postseason one better as they laid claim to the Conference USA West title and their first-ever spot in the league championship game Dec. 1.

Charlotte AD yanks job offer made to James Madison’s Mike Houston

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
If this doesn’t sum up the silly season on the annual spinning of the college coaching carousel, nothing does.

Wednesday, it was reported that Mike Houston was very likely leaving as James Madison’s head coach to take the same job at Charlotte.  A day later, however, the East Carolina job opened up, leading some to speculate that Houston could be a major player for that opening; Houston even publicly clarified that, while he had an offer on the table from Charlotte, he hadn’t yet accepted it.

Not surprisingly, that turn of events didn’t sit well with Charlotte, with the Conference USA program announcing Friday afternoon that they have “withdrawn a contract offer that had been negotiated in good faith with Coach Houston and his representatives.” The 49ers’ statement also confirmed that “Coach Houston informed us that he had interest in exploring other head coaching opportunities.”

The 47-year-old Houston, who has guided James Madison to a 37-5 record and one national championship in three years, is very high on East Carolina’s coaching to-do list and, barring something out of the blue, should be named as head coach in the coming days.

Per FootballScoop.com, Charlotte has now turned its attention to the likes of Austin Peay head coach Will Healy, Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and Alabama co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.