UAB makes Bill Clark highest-paid Conference USA coach

The UAB football program is one of the best stories of the college football season, and the man behind the success is being rewarded for it.
Friday afternoon, UAB announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with head coach Bill Clark on a new five-year contract. The first year of the deal, which still needs the formal approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, would be worth $1.45 million, surpassing North Texas’ Seth Littrell ($1.4 million) and making Clark the highest-paid head coach in Conference USA.
The deal maxes out at $1.65 million in the final year of the contract.
“I am proud to be a Blazer and want to thank President Watts, Mark Ingram, the Board of Trustees and the UAB Athletics Foundation for their ongoing support of my coaching staff and me as we continue to make history for this great university,” Clark said in a statement. “UAB Football has a bright future, and Jennifer and I are excited about what this contract extension means for us to continue to be part of this special community of players and coaches, fans and supporters, students, faculty and staff for years to come.”
The fact that both the program and the coach are in this position is stunning given from where they came not too long ago.
In December of 2014, UAB announced that it would be disbanding its football program. Six months later, the university announced that the shuttered program would return to the playing field at some point; a month after that, it was confirmed that some point would be in 2017.
That season, the Blazers qualified for a bowl their first year back. This season, they did the postseason one better as they laid claim to the Conference USA West title and their first-ever spot in the league championship game Dec. 1.