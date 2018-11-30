Urban Meyer says “no comment” when asked about report he would retire after 2019 season

It’s been quite the season for Ohio State and head coach Urban Meyer.
First there was the entire saga surrounding assistant Zach Smith and what (and when) Meyer knew of certain domestic assault allegations that dominated headlines during the summer. That led to an eventual three-game suspension and rumors that interim coach/offensive coordinator Ryan Day was discussing a coach-in-waiting situation with the school after a good start to the season.
Then, after numerous inquiries, Meyer revealed after the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana that he has a history of arachnoid cysts on his brain and that he had to undergo surgery to treat it just a few years ago. Naturally, those health issues prompted plenty of speculation that Meyer could be on his last legs in Columbus and could move aside from the job in the near future.
Well, despite saying — very carefully — that he intends to keep coaching the team beyond this season on Monday, Meyer is not exactly putting out fires when it comes to his future with the program beyond next year.
A report on Friday morning from FootballScoop.com that said Meyer had informed athletic director Gene Smith that he would not be coaching the Buckeyes beyond the 2019 season and that he would address his future after the team’s Big Ten title game on Saturday night. Speaking a press conference on the day before the game in Indianapolis though, Meyer gave a quick ‘no comment’ when asked about said report and refused to go into any details beyond the game itself.
While other head coaches certainly would have seized upon the opportunity to deny a report like that — something Meyer did quite a bit this past summer — it’s a bit interesting that he chose to simply no comment his way out of the situation.
As a result, the post game scene at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow night and any press conferences leading up to Ohio State’s bowl game may very well become must-see TV given the potential for Meyer to address his long term future at the school.