Getty Images

West Virginia AD addresses Dana Holgorsen-Texas Tech rumors

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Matt Wells was officially hired as Texas Tech’s head coach Thursday night, but not before a bit of drama involving the current head coach of another Big 12 school.

According to two media outlets, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen was interested in the Tech opening/wanted the job depending on the source, but Red Raiders athletic Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him.  While not addressing the speculation directly, Hocutt’s WVU counterpart, Shane Lyons, issued a statement via Twitter Thursday night in which he said Holgorsen “made it very clear to me that he wants to be the head coach at West Virginia University.”

As Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com pointed out earlier in the day Thursday, neither Holgorsen nor his agent notified Lyons that he was interested in talking to, or had already talked to, another university about a job as he’s contractually required. “To me, I don’t think it’s true,” the athletic director told Casazza of the Tech rumors prior to releasing his online statement.

With his deal set to expire in 2017, Holgorsen agreed to a contract extension in December of 2016 that would keep him with the Mountaineers through the 2021 season.  Holgorsen’s 66 wins during his eight seasons in Morgantown are the second-most in school history behind Don Nehlen‘s 149.

Man arrested over threats made to Jeff Brohm’s old Louisville high school

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 8:18 AM EST
3 Comments

An odd story that developed Wednesday saw yet another development Thursday.

After struggling with what was described as a “very tough, emotional decision,” Jeff Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals football player, announced Wednesday evening that he was rebuffing his alma mater’s offer and would remain on as the head coach at Purdue.  In a statement, U of L athletic director Vince Tyra said that “it was clear [Brohm’s] heart and mind were still with fulfilling his commitment to Purdue” and that “we wish him the best going forward.”

Wednesday night, however, Brohm’s former high school, Trinity High School in Louisville, announced that it was canceling classes Thursday because of a threat it received in the wake of the coach’s decision.  As a result of the online threats — “If Jeff Brohm doesn’t come, we burn down Trinity“; “If you see a man running down [Frankfort] with a gas can and wild look in his eye, its me“; “me, out front of Trinity, holding a single match and addressing Jeff Brohm directly* I’LL F—— DO IT” — 29-year-old Thor Wiljanen was arrested Thursday afternoon after admitting to police he was behind the string of tweets.

Per his attorney, his client wasn’t threatening the school but rather was caught up in making a poor attempt at humor.

“This was not a threat,” defense attorney Ted Shouse told WDRB-TV. “This was an attempt at humor, an attempt at satire – a poor attempt – but it was meant unseriously and it is not a threat to the community or to the school.”

A cash bond was set at $25,000 and Wiljanen will be arraigned on one count of second-degree terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

“We live in a society now and in a world today where shame on you if you take these things lightly,” St. Matthews assistant police chief Tony Cobaugh told the Louisville Courier & Journal. “It doesn’t matter if it was satirical, and it doesn’t matter if it’s involving a favorite son and alum of the school who is now a D1 football coach.”

ACC accounts for half of Lott IMPACT Trophy’s four finalists

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 7:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Another hour, another college football trophy has pared down its list of possible winners.

The latest to do as much is the Lott IMPACT Trophy, with the defensive honor whittling its list of eight semifinalists down to just four finalists. Two of the four finalists this season come from the ACC — linebacker Ben Humphries of Duke and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins of Clemson.  Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven account for the other two finalists.

Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The 2017 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell.  This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.

2017 finalist McKenzie Milton one of 11 up for this year’s Manning Award

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 6:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

The only major piece of college football hardware that takes into account postseason performance has whittled its list of potential winners down significantly.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced the 11 finalists for the 2018 Manning Award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — ArchiePeyton and Eli.  The finalists are fairly evenly split among the major conferences, with the SEC leading the way with three.  The Big 12 is next with two, followed by one each for the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12.

The AAC is the only Group of Five conference represented, and that league pulled in a pair of finalists.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the only freshman, true or redshirt, to make the cut, while three sophomores (Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa) make an appearance.

UCF’s McKenzie Milton, recovering from a horrific injury suffered in the last game of the regular season, is the only finalist from a year ago to make the cut this year.

“College football has a truly impressive group of quarterbacks this year,” said Archie Manning in a statement. “It was very challenging to sit down and only select 11 for this honor and I want to give my thanks to our group of voters for taking the time to come up with an excellent group of finalists. Now we can all look forward to the postseason games to see which quarterback steps up and proves himself to be the best for the full season.”

Last year’s winner of the Manning Award was Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.

Ian Book, Jr., Notre Dame
Jake Fromm, So., Georgia
Dwayne Haskins, So., Ohio State
Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia
D’Eriq King, Jr., Houston
Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson
Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri
McKenzie Milton, Jr., UCF
Gardner Minshew, Sr., Washington State
Kyler Murray, Jr., Oklahoma
Tua Tagovailoa, So., Alabama

App State, Arkansas State sweep Sun Belt individual honors

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 6:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

At least when it comes to postseason honors, the Sun Belt Conference looks very much like a two-team league.

The SBC Thursday announced its individual awards, with the five honors being split between Appalachian State and Arkansas State — four for the latter, two for the former.  The award winners, voted on by the conference’s coaches as well as select coaches, appear below:

Player of the Year
Justice Hansen, Arkansas State (R-Sr., QB, Edmond, Okla.)

Offensive Player of the Year
Zac Thomas, Appalachian State (So., QB, Trussville, Ala.)

Defensive Player of the Year
Ronheen Bingham, Arkansas State (Sr., DL, Bennettsville, S.C.)

Freshman of the Year
Marcel Murray, Arkansas State (Fr., RB, Hiram, Ga.)

Newcomer of the Year
Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State (Jr., WR, Destrehan, La.)

Coach of the Year
Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State

App State will host Louisiana in this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference championship game, with the Mountaineers looking to win its third straight league title.  The Ragin’ Cajuns will try to take home their first conference crown since the 2013 season.

Arkansas State finished tied with Louisiana in the West division, but lost out on the head-to-head tiebreaker.