West Virginia AD addresses Dana Holgorsen-Texas Tech rumors

Matt Wells was officially hired as Texas Tech’s head coach Thursday night, but not before a bit of drama involving the current head coach of another Big 12 school.
According to two media outlets, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen was interested in the Tech opening/wanted the job depending on the source, but Red Raiders athletic Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him. While not addressing the speculation directly, Hocutt’s WVU counterpart, Shane Lyons, issued a statement via Twitter Thursday night in which he said Holgorsen “made it very clear to me that he wants to be the head coach at West Virginia University.”
As Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com pointed out earlier in the day Thursday, neither Holgorsen nor his agent notified Lyons that he was interested in talking to, or had already talked to, another university about a job as he’s contractually required. “To me, I don’t think it’s true,” the athletic director told Casazza of the Tech rumors prior to releasing his online statement.
With his deal set to expire in 2017, Holgorsen agreed to a contract extension in December of 2016 that would keep him with the Mountaineers through the 2021 season. Holgorsen’s 66 wins during his eight seasons in Morgantown are the second-most in school history behind Don Nehlen‘s 149.