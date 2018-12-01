Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Appalachian State wins inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game

By Kevin McGuireDec 1, 2018, 3:11 PM EST
For the first time in conference history, the Sun Belt Conference held a conference championship game. That makes Appalachian State (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) the first program in history to win the Sun Belt Conference championship game after topping Louisiana (7-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon. With the win, Appalachian State will head to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl as the conference champion.

Appalachian State’s defense forced two turnovers and added a turnover on downs in the final minutes to help seal the 30-19 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns. After a tight first half of play, which saw the Mountaineers head to the locker room with a 14-6 advantage on Louisiana, the Mountaineers took care of business in the second half when it counted the most. A 20-16 lead going to the fourth quarter was increased to 27-16 with a Zac Thomas touchdown run of 35 yards. Thomas scored two touchdowns on the ground while having a quiet game through the air. Combined with 111 rushing yards by Darrynton Evans and the ability fo the defense to lock things down in the fourth quarter, there was no question Appalachian State was the best team in the Sun Belt Conference on this day, and this season.

This is the first outright conference championship for Appalachian State since moving up to the FBS ranks in 2014. The Mountaineers earned a share of the conference title each of the last two seasons before the introduction of the conference championship game. It has been a steady climb up the Sun Belt since moving up from the FCS, and now head coach Scott Satterfield has an outright conference championship to celebrate as the latest crowning achievement for the program.

Appalachian State will play in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 15. They will face an opponent from Conference USA, with the likely opponent expected to be either UAB or Middle Tennessee. Louisiana is still eligible to go to a bowl game, but will have to wait and see what bowl game they will be attending.

Red River Revenge: No. 5 OU moves to CFP doorstep with Big 12 title win over No. 14 Texas

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 1, 2018, 3:51 PM EST
In their 59-56 win over West Virginia last week, the Oklahoma defense gave up yards in chunks (700 of them, in fact), but made plays when they needed to be made, registering two defensive touchdowns to put the Sooners in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

Again on Saturday, Oklahoma got a defensive score when they needed one. This one wasn’t a touchdown but did the trick just the same, as Tre Brown sacked Sam Ehlinger in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, turning what could have been a 34-30 Texas lead into a 32-27 OU lead and putting Kyler Murray and company back on the field.

Given a chance to salt the game, the Big 12 championship, a College Football Playoff berth and perhaps the Heisman Trophy away, Murray came through with a touchdown pass at the 2-minute mark to hand the Sooners a 39-27 win.

Murray once again dazzled, completing 25-of-34 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 39 rushing yards, making up for the 2-turnover performance that allowed Texas to earn a 48-45 win in October.

With the SEC and Big Ten championship games looming, Oklahoma (12-1) can now argue it has beaten every team it’s played on their march to their fourth straight Big 12 title and perhaps their third Playoff trip over that span.

But before Oklahoma could make its Playoff argument, the Sooners first had to emerge with another hard-fought win.

Texas opened the game by rolling 75 yards in nine plays — going 3-of-3 on third down for 64 yards, including Ehlinger’s 16-yard touchdown run. The Longhorns appeared to have OU stopped on its first possession when Caden Sterns snared a deflected interception in the end zone, but the play was erased by Kris Boyd‘s facemask penalty on Marquise Brown, his second such foul of the drive. Still, Texas kept Oklahoma out of the end zone when Gary Johnson stuffed Trey Sermon on a 3rd-and-goal run from the 1 for a loss of two yards.

After forcing a Longhorns punt, Oklahoma again marched — methodically, needing 13 plays over more than five minutes — into the Texas red zone but the defense again held when Boyd knocked the ball away from Brown’s grasp in the end zone on third down, forcing Austin Seibert‘s second short field goal.

Given a second chance to punish an OU field goal, this time Texas capitalized. Keyed by a 23-yard completion to Collin Johnson on 4th-and-4, the ‘Horns again moved 75 yards in nine snaps, and again scored on an Ehlinger keeper, giving Texas a 14-6 lead at the 11:22 mark of the second quarter.

On its third possession of the game, Oklahoma was again held out of the end zone. Murray appeared to hit Brown for a 45-yard gain over the middle on 2nd-and-9, but review showed Texas cornerback Davante Davis jostled the ball loose before Brown could secure the catch. On third down, Davis nailed Brown on a screen pass short of the line to gain, forcing an Oklahoma punt, but the OU defense answered by forcing its second punt.

Thanks to two penalties, Oklahoma had its worst field position of the day, beginning its next drive at its own 13, but for the first time the Sooners’ offense looked like the typical OU offense, knifing the required 87 yards in six plays, two of them to CeeDee Lamb — a 46-yard gain on the first play of the drive, then a 28-yard score to pull OU within 14-13 with 5:01 left before halftime. Another key play on the drive was a missed false start on right tackle Cody Ford on a 4th-and-1 from the Texas 32, which ended in a 4-yard Sermon rush.

After another Texas punt, Oklahoma rolled 80 yards in five plays and just 41 seconds, taking its first lead on a 6-yard toss from Murray to Grant Calcaterra with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Oklahoma received the ball to open the second half and picked up where it left off, moving 75 yards in eight plays to turn a 14-6 deficit into a 27-14 lead. Needing a score to stay in the game, Texas leaned on Collin Johnson, who caught passes for 25, 21 and, finally a 27-yard touchdown to end the OU run. Johnson set a Big 12 Championship record with 177 receiving yards on eight catches.

The Texas defense, which seemed lifeless in allowing three straight touchdown drives covering 242 yards in 19 plays, rallied by sacking Murray, stuffing Sermon behind the line and then forcing a Murray throw away to avoid another sack, giving the Longhorns’ offense the ball back with a chance to re-take the lead. Over an 11-play, 64-yard drive, Texas got the touchdown it needed, a 3rd-and-goal 5-yard strike to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but the Longhorns did not take the lead because Cameron Dicker‘s PAT was blocked, leaving the score tied at 27-27 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma moved into the Texas red zone to open the fourth quarter, but again the Longhorns stiffened, forcing a 31-yard Seibert field goal that bounced off the left up right and in.

On the ensuing drive, Texas converted a 3rd-and-10 when Parnell Motley interfered with Johnson but, on a 3rd-and-9, the Sooners got a stop when Tre Norwood got away with a clear pass interference on Humphrey.

Looking for a touchdown to put the game away, Oklahoma appeared in position to have it when Lamb broke free of Davis down the sideline, but Gary Johnson raced down the field to force the ball free from behind, and Jones hopped on the loose ball at the Texas 13.

Now needing to make a play of its own, the Oklahoma defense got one when Norwood screamed in touched to nail Ehlinger for a safety, stretching the OU lead to 32-27 and putting the Sooner offense back on the field with 8:27 remaining.

Given a chance to clinch the game, the best offense in college football came through with a perfect drive. On two separate third downs, Murray found high school teammate Lee Morris — playing on the same field the pair won three high school state championships — then hit Calcaterra on a 3rd-and-10 for an 18-yard touchdown drive, capping a 11-play, 65-yard drive that put the Sooners up 39-27 with exactly two minutes remaining.

Humphrey returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but the play was called back for a penalty; it was the ‘Horns 13th flag, totaling 128 yards. Ehlinger moved Texas to the red zone, but the last-gasp drive ended when Norwood picked him off at the OU 5. Battling a bum shoulder, the sophomore completed 23-of-36 passes for 349 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing a team-high 15 times for 42 yards and two scores.

After slow start, UAB takes halftime lead in Conference USA championship game

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 1, 2018, 3:17 PM EST
Looking for the first conference championship in school history, UAB is leading Middle Tennessee at halftime of the Conference USA championship game, 24-16. UAB had scored 21 straight points in the half before Middle Tennessee closed out the first half with a field goal.

The two teams traded field goals to open the game, and Middle Tennessee tacked on another field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the third offensive possession of the game. Middle Tennessee extended their lead with Brent Stockstill connected with Tavares Thomas on a fourth-and-four play on the UAB 19-yard line for a score.

UAB answered the first touchdown of the game with a touchdown drive of their own. The Blazers took 16 plays to travel 75 yards to get in the end zone. Spencer Brown capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to bring UAB within three points after the extra point attempt by Nick Vogel. UAB took the lead with just over four minutes to play in the half with Tyler Johnston finding a streaking Andre Wilson for a 40-yard touchdown.

UAB added to their lead less than a minute later by turning a Stockstill interception into a short touchdown run by Johnston three plays later.

This is certainly still anyone’s game at halftime. UAB will get the ball to start the second half.

Virginia Tech extends bowl streak to nation’s-best 26 straight with win over Marshall

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 1, 2018, 3:07 PM EST
It took an “extra” game that Mother Nature initially took away, but the nation’s longest active postseason streak remains alive.

Hurricane Florence forced Virginia Tech’s Week 3 game against East Carolina to be canceled as ECU opted not to travel to Blacksburg for the game.  In the middle of last month, Tech announced that it had scheduled a 12th game against Marshall, provided the Hokies needed a sixth win to secure bowl eligibility.

Exiting Week 13 at 5-6, the Tech-Marshall game went off in Week 14 as had been tentatively scheduled and proved to be a postseason boon for the Hokies as they jumped out to an early lead en route to a 41-20 win over the visiting Thundering Herd.  The Herd didn’t help their cause at all early on as they turned the ball over on its first two offensive possessions, including a backbreaking red-zone interception; the Hokies turned those gaffes into 10 points that gave the ACC squad a lead they would never relinquish.

In pushing the Hokies to a 31-6 halftime lead, Ryan Willis accounted for four touchdown passes — a total that already set a career-high for the quarterback with two quarters left to play.  For the game, and as the Hokies were looking to bleed the clock with a lead that reached four touchdowns at one point, the redshirt junior finished with the same four scoring tosses as well as 312 yards through the air.  It was Willis third 300-yard passing game of the season and fifth of the former Kansas quarterback’s career.

In a losing effort, freshman Brenden Knox ran for a game- and career-high 204 yards on 27 carries.

The win extends the Hokies’ bowl streak to 26 in a row, a number that now stands as the longest active streak at the FBS level thanks to 5-7 Florida State’s 36 straight officially coming to an end this season late last month.  FSU’s streak, though, is still the longest of all-time time in the FBS.

Georgia, at 22 straight including this season, now owns the nation’s second-longest longest bowl streak.  Oklahoma is next, incidentally, at 20 seasons in a row, followed by LSU (19), Boise State (17) and Wisconsin (17). All of those numbers already include this season.

As for Marshall, the Conference USA school, which also lost its Week 3 game against South Carolina due to the hurricane, finishes the 2018 regular season at 8-4.  The Herd, though, will head back to Huntington with an extra $300,000 in their athletic department coffers thanks to the game.

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 1, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
