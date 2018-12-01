Getty Images

Déjà vu: No.1 Alabama rallies again behind backup QB to deny No. 4 Georgia another (SEC) title

11 months ago, Nick Saban turned to his backup quarterback to lead a remarkable comeback with everything on the line and captured a national title in the process. Against the same team, in the same venue, with an SEC championship on the line, the Alabama head coach had to do so once again on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Jalen Hurts entered off the bench and sparked an incredible storybook comeback against the Bulldogs in the process to capture a 35-28 victory and return the Crimson Tide to the top of the SEC once again. 

Even the legions of script writers in Hollywood who have moved to the Peach State wouldn’t have been able to spin this tale and get it into production.

Hurts, who was 26-2 as a starter for the team but was benched at halftime of last year’s national title game, entered in the fourth quarter to replace an injured Tua Tagovailoa. This year’s starter was fairly ineffective most of the game (10/25, 164 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) after being hobbled on an early sack and the Heisman Trophy favorite was carried off the field late after his ankle was rolled up on by one of his offensive linemen.

That was just the opening that the junior from Texas needed, entering to huge applause from the Alabama faithful at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hurts finished the game with 82 yards through the air and had the game-tying touchdown on a scramble to Jerry Jeudy. Then, to cap things off as only he could, Hurts ran it in across the goal line for the exclamation point of the comeback with the game-winner from 15 yards out.

There will be plenty of questioning from Athens to Atlanta (and beyond) over the play calling for the Dawgs down the stretch after they built a 28-14 lead in the third quarter. That included an inexplicable fake punt at midfield in the final few minutes — that went nowhere — and the abandoning of the run in favor of downfield passes that just weren’t there like they were in the first half.

Quarterback Jake Fromm was not to blame all things considered as he was pinpoint with his passing most of the game and finished with 301 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn’t enough though as he suffered yet another heart-break at the hands of UGA’s SEC West rivals.

Tailback D’Andre Swift also played well with 75 yards and a touchdown while Elijah Holyfield added another 60 hard-fought yards between the tackles.

The loss will likely knock the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff race with No. 5 Oklahoma winning the Big 12 title earlier on Saturday. Even so, a Sugar Bowl berth isn’t a terrible consolation prize but the psyche of fans in red and black might need a few years to recover from what Alabama did to them in two games spanning 2018.

The Tide, meanwhile, will not only hoist their eighth SEC championship under Saban, but will all but assuredly move on as the No. 1 seed in the Playoff come Sunday afternoon. That means a berth in the Orange Bowl if the No. 4 seed is Oklahoma or the Cotton Bowl if it’s Ohio State or even Notre Dame. Also something to keep track of is what kind of effect the performance will have on Tagovailoa’s Heisman chances and whether he will be healthy come semifinal time too.

That will be a conversation for the coming weeks though as Alabama will celebrate yet another title in Atlanta thanks to their second incredible rally of the year over the Dawgs.

No. 8 UCF again charges past Memphis to secure 25th straight win, 2nd straight AAC crown

While Playoff chaos breaks out elsewhere, No. 8 UCF proved yet again it belongs in the conversation, with or without quarterback McKenzie Milton. The Knights rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit, scoring five touchdowns in five second half possessions to blow past Memphis for a 56-41 win, securing their second straight American championship and extending their FBS-best winning streak to 25 games.

The game was eerily reminiscent of the teams’ Oct. 13 meeting in Memphis, where UCF (12-0) overcame a 30-14 second half deficit to win 31-30.

Memphis charged to a 38-21 halftime lead this time, racking up 336 first half rushing yards (the most by any team in a half this season), including 208 by Darrell Henderson, but the Knights played a perfect second half to keep their second straight perfect season alive, scoring touchdowns on all five second half possessions.

Making his first start, Darriel Mack, Jr. overcame three first half fumbles (two lost), to account for 407 yards and six touchdowns, including four on the ground.

A 54-yard strike from Mack to Anderson — who fumbled a punt away just before halftime, turning a possible 31-28 UCF deficit into a 38-21 Memphis lead just before halftime — pulled the deficit to 38-28 then, after a Memphis three-and-out, Mack pulled the Knights within three on a 4-yard keeper.

Memphis (8-5) answered by charging to a 1st-and-goal from the 10 but, after two runs pushed the ball to the UCF 2, Mike Norvell elected to throw on 3rd-and-goal, and Brady White‘s pass was incomplete. Norvell elected to kick a 19-yard field goal, extending the Memphis lead to 41-35 with 2:13 to play in the third quarter.

The lead wouldn’t last, as McCrae busted free for a 50-yard run, setting up Mack’s 2-yard keeper, handing UCF a 42-41 lead with 14:28 left in the game.

Facing their first deficit, Memphis again pushed into UCF territory but could not find the end zone, and Riley Patterson‘s 46-yard field goal was no good.

With a chance to take complete control of the game, UCF showed the championship mettle it has in its last 25 games — including all four wins over Memphis — and rolled 71 yards in eight plays, mostly on the ground, and Mack’s third rushing touchdown gave UCF a 49-41 edge with 6:37 to go.

Needing a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to stop the bleeding, Memphis instead went three-and-out. The Tigers called two passes in the series: White’s first down pass was incomplete, and his third down heave never happened because he was enveloped for a 7-yard sack.

UCF put the finishing blow into Memphis by rolling 82 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 5-yard Mack rush. After the 54-yard strike to Anderson to open the half, Mack closed out all of UCF’s drives with runs of four, two, two and five yards.

In five second half possessions, UCF scored five touchdowns, in the process gaining 353 yards on 39 plays.

Memphis’ last-gasp drive ended in a White interception in the UCF end zone with 33 seconds to play. After running for 336 first half yards, Memphis rushed for just 65 yards in the second half. Henderson rushed 16 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns, though just six of those yards came after halftime. White finished the game 17-of-29 for 178 yards with an interception.

While UCF likely will not have enough juice to jump forward four spots, the win will be enough to send the Knights to their second straight New Year’s Six bowl, most likely the Fiesta Bowl against LSU or Florida.

Ex-Oklahoma State RB J.D. King tweets transfer to Georgia Southern

Less than two weeks after leaving Oklahoma State, J.D. King has found a new college football home.

Via his personal Twitter account, King announced that he is “honored to be transferring to Georgia Southern University to complete my collegiate studies and to join the brotherhood.” King will have to sit out the 2019 season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.

The move to the Sun Belt Conference school will serve as a homecoming as King was a three-star signee coming out of high school in Georgia last year.

King ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 99 carries as a true freshman in 2017.  This season, King’s production dropped to 153 yards and no touchdowns on 43 carries in 10 games.

David Shaw improves to 8-0 vs. Cal as Stanford wins another Big Game

Cal may be heading in a positive direction and they may have beaten Washington and USC this season, but getting over the Stanford hurdle is still too tough a task for the Golden Bears at this time. Stanford once again topped Cal in The Big Game, winning this year’s delayed edition of the game by a score of 23-13.

Stanford nearly shutout Cal in the second half and closed out the game with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Cal scored a late touchdown with the game essentially decided in every facet except for the final score with 10 seconds remaining. Bryce Love, perhaps playing in his final game for Stanford, carried the football 22 times for 74 yards. Cameron Scarlett scored a touchdown on the ground in the fourth quarter, and quarterback K.J. Costello completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown. JJ Arcega-Whiteside led all players with 109 receiving yards on five receptions. Turnovers were crucial in the game, with Cal turning the football over three times to just one turnover by Stanford.

Stanford’s current nine-game winning streak in the rivalry remains the longest winning streak for either team in the series. Cal’s last win came in 2009 with a team that included Shane Vereen topped a Cardinal team with Andrew Luck and Toby Gerhart. Jim Harbaugh was the head coach of the Cardinal. Harbaugh and Luck would get the Stanford winning streak against Cal started up the next season, and David Shaw has continued to keep Stanford on top of the classic rivalry. Shaw is 8-0 in the series.

Both Stanford and Cal should be heading to the postseason to play in a bowl game, so the season is not over yet for either program. Stanford and Cal could land in a number of different bowl games including the Sun Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl and Cheez-It Bowl as the most likely destinations from which to choose.

Report: App State’s Scott Satterfield ‘remains heavy favorite’ for Louisville job

Not surprisingly, Appalachian State likely won’t have long to enjoy its latest on-field success thanks to lingering off-field speculation.

Saturday afternoon, Scott Satterfield and his App State Mountaineers got past Louisiana to claim a win the first-ever Sun Belt Conference championship game.  In fact, after just five years at the FBS level, App State has now won or shared three straight conference titles.

Even before today’s win, Satterfield was mentioned as a potential candidate to fill the Louisville opening.  After, Satterfield appears to be the odds-on favorite for a job that at one time was thought ticketed for Jeff Brohm, who announced earlier in the week that he would be remaining at Purdue.

From Yahoo!‘s Pat Forde and Pete Thamel:

Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield remains the top target for the vacant University of Louisville head coaching job, according to multiple sources.

… Satterfield has not formally interviewed for the job, but he’s expected to meet with Louisville officials in the upcoming days. Sources indicate he remains the heavy favorite for the job.

In the days leading up to Saturday’s title game, Satterfield acknowledged that he’d listen if Louisville came calling.

“I think I owe it to myself and my family to take a look,” Satterfield said Friday according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “And I’ve always said I’ll listen. I’ll listen to see what people have to say.

“And if there is interest on their part, we’ll see where it’s at. If it’s going to benefit our family and is a situation we feel like we can have success, then that’s something we’ll take serious. And if not, we’ll move on and continue to build a powerhouse here at Appalachian State.

It’s believed that Troy’s Neal Brown is in the mix for the job with the Cardinals as well.

As for Satterfield, he’s in the midst of his sixth season guiding the Mountaineers. After going 4-8 his first season in Boone, he’s won 10 or more games in three of the last five seasons; the other two, he won nine (2017) and seven (2014).  App State has also won three straight bowl games under Satterfield.

Overall, Satterfield is 51-24 overall and 34-6 in SBC play.