In wake of Mel Tucker reports, Colorado AD says Buffs job hasn’t been offered to anyone

When it comes to filling one Power Five position, it appears the brakes might need to be tapped a wee bit.
Overnight, multiple reports emerged that Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is expected to be introduced as Colorado’s head coach in the days following this afternoon’s SEC championship game matchup with top-ranked Alabama. In fact, one report went so far as to state that Tucker has been offered and accepted the job.
A short time ago, however, Colorado released a statement in which it’s being denied that CU athletic director Rick George offered the position to anyone.
“Rick has not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this point,” the statement began, adding, “[H]e is still in the discussion and evaluation stages and won’t make a decision on a final candidate until early next week.”
Whoever lands the job — Tucker remains the overwhelming favorite despite the athletic director’s statement — will be taking over a program that, after starting the season 5-0 and climbing inside the Top 20 in the Associated Press rankings, finished the year riding a seven-game losing streak that cost Mike MacIntyre his job in the middle of last month. In just under six seasons with the Buffaloes, MacIntyre posted a 30-44 record overall and 14-39 in Pac-12 play. Coming off a 10-4 2016 season that included a Pac-12 South championship, the Buffs went 5-7 in each of the next two years.