It’s reportedly ‘a two-horse race’ for Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant

By John TaylorDec 1, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
In the middle of last month, Kelly Bryant confirmed that he would make a final decision on a transfer destination Dec. 4.  With that date fast approaching, the former Clemson quarterback may have whittled his transfer to-do list down to two.

In a Friday report, the Kansas City Star writes that “[i]t appears to be a two-horse race between Missouri and Auburn based on everything I’m hearing.” Bryant is visiting Auburn this weekend ahead of his highly-anticipated decision, the fifth of his five official visits.  That fifth visit, incidentally, was supposed to go to Miami before it was scrapped late last month.

Officially, Bryant has taken visits to North Carolina (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Arkansas (HERE) and Mississippi State (HERE).  He took an unofficial visit to Mizzou earlier this week, while Arkansas had an in-home visit with the signal-caller Thursday.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.

UConn’s 2018 leader in touchdown receptions announces transfer

By John TaylorDec 1, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
One of the steadying, veteran influences in UConn’s uneven passing game has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Tyler Davis announced that, “[a}fter much thought and prayer,” he has decided to transfer from the Huskies and finish his college playing career at an undetermined school.  As Davis is leaving UConn as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2019.

Next season will be Davis’ final year of eligibility.

In 2018, Davis led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns.  His 22 receptions and 237 yards were fifth and fourth on the team, respectively.

Davis, signed by UConn as a three-star quarterback as part of its 2015 recruiting class, finishes the Huskies portion of his playing career with 500 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Georgia DC Mel Tucker expected to be named Colorado head coach shortly after SEC title game

By John TaylorDec 1, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Georgia lost its offensive coordinator to a head-coaching job in the state of Colorado in December of 2014.  Four years later, the Bulldogs could be losing their coordinator on the other side of the ball to the same state.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Rivals.com reports, Mel Tucker will be named as the next head coach of the Buffaloes.  Tucker has already interviewed for the opening, the website reported, with an official announcement from the university expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Tucker has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Georgia, which will face Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday afternoon.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native has never been a head coach at the collegiate level, although he served as the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for five games in 2011.  He also spent time on coaching staffs at Alabama (2015), Ohio State (2001-04) and LSU (2000).

Tucker was also reportedly a candidate for the Maryland job, which could go to another SEC coordinator in the coming days.  Last year around this time, Tucker was in the mix for the Tennessee job as well.

Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt was also considered a strong candidate to replace Mike MacIntyre, who was fired in the middle of last month after six seasons with the Buffaloes.

One report pegs Alabama’s Mike Locksley, Michigan’s Pep Hamilton as front-runners for Maryland job

By John TaylorDec 1, 2018, 9:12 AM EST
For the third straight offseason (Brian Daboll, Steve Sarkisian), and the fourth time overall in that span (Lane Kiffin), Nick Saban could be forced to replace his offensive coordinator in the coming weeks.

According to Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post, Maryland will conduct interviews with at least three finalists Sunday and on into Monday for its head coaching job — Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Michigan quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Maryland interim head coach/offensive coordinator Matt Canada.  The Baltimore Sun, though, essentially narrows the field to two as that newspaper reports that Locksley and Hamilton are the front-runners to fill that vacancy.

According to the Sun, a decision on a new head coach could be made by the middle of this coming week.

A hiring of Locksley, in his first season as the top-ranked Tide’s coordinator, would certainly serve as a homecoming.  After a playing career at Towson State, Locksley served two different stints with the Terps — 1997-2002 as running backs coach/running-game coordinator and 2012-15 as coordinator.running backs coach.  He also was named as interim head coach when Randy Edsall was fired in October of 2015.

From 2009 through the first four games of the 2011 season, Locksley was the head coach at New Mexico, although that tenure ended abruptly as a result of the culmination of controversies HERE, HERE and HERE as well as a 2-26 record.

Hamilton is in his second season with Michigan, spending the first as passing-game coordinator and adding quarterbacks coach for the second.  He also held the title of assistant head coach.  Coincidentally, the man Hamilton would replace, DJ Durkin, also came to College Park from Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.

Canada, of course, was named interim head coach after Durkin was placed on administrative leave amidst a scandal that ultimately led to his dismissal late last month.  Under Canada, the Terrapins finished their turbulent season at 5-7.

Smelling roses: No. 11 Washington clinches trip to Pasadena by beating No. 17 Utah in Pac-12 title game

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 11:26 PM EST
Use whatever adjective you want to describe the 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game but chances are it will be a synonym of ugly.

And it won’t matter one bit to fans of No. 11 Washington as they topped No. 17 Utah by a very indicative 10-3 score on Friday night to capture the league title for a second time in three years and book their trip to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since 2001.

As one would expect in a game featuring two of the best defenses West of the Mississippi, offense was hard to come by in this one — both because of what defenders were doing and want offensive skill players were not. Huskies quarterback Jake Browning was again a bit of a liability as a passer with one interception (and several others that could have been picked) but did wind up making a few key plays to move the sticks in the second half and finished the game with 187 yards and a few key scrambles as well. He combined with Myles Gaskin (71 yards rushing) and Salvon Ahmed (28 on the ground) to help Washington dominate time of possession nearly 2-to-1 in the game however, certainly a winning formula given they could lean on their defense pretty much all night.

And what a defensive performance it was.

The Huskies held the Utes to only 188 yards in the game and recorded three turnovers to go with two sacks and numerous pressures. Defensive back Byron Murphy also all but won UW the game in the third quarter with one of the most remarkable pick-sixes you’ll ever see as he snatched the ball off an opposing wideout to return it 66 yards for the game’s only touchdown.

While many in purple will note how good the team is on that side of the ball, there was also plenty of issues getting anything going for the team in red as a 53 yard Matt Gay field goal that barely cleared the crossbar was the only bright spot of the game for the Utes. Quarterback Jason Shelley must have used up all his second half magic last week against BYU as it was rough from start to finish for the youngster in throwing for 137 yards and a trio of interceptions all on consecutive drives across the third and fourth quarters.

Tailback Armand Shyne chipped in with 37 yards rushing to barely outpace receiver Britain Covey and his 14 yards on the ground. Crazy as all those numbers were, the team still had a chance to tie things up in the final few minutes before turning the ball over on downs.

While the ending wasn’t quite what Utah wanted at Levi’s Stadium, it was still a remarkable campaign for Kyle Whittingham as he guided his team to their first South Division title, a victory over their in-state rival and a 9-4 record in the regular season despite losing their entire starting backfield down the stretch.

Washington will wind up with the ultimate prize in the end however, doing just enough on offense to eek out the victory and capture the school’s second Pac-12 championship under head coach Chris Petersen. While the league was knocked out of the College Football Playoff weeks ago, a trip to Pasadena is nothing for any of these schools to overlook and will be a very welcome sight at the beginning of next year when the Huskies take the field at the Rose Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

Let’s just hope UW can figure out an offense between now and taking the field against Northwestern, Ohio State or Michigan in January…