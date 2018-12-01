Associated Press

No. 2 Clemson cruises to fourth straight ACC crown, fourth straight Playoff berth

By Zach BarnettDec 1, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
If there was any drama in the ACC Championship, it lasted through the opening kickoff.

On the first snap from scrimmage, Travis Etienne took the ball around the right end and raced 75 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Clemson’s offense went three-and-out on its next possession, but the Tigers’ Isaiah Simmons forced Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to fumble, which Christian Wilkins recovered and returned to the Pitt 3. When Etienne strolled in on the next play, Clemson had a 14-0 lead barely five minutes into the game while gaining one first down.

Rather than kick a field goal, Dabo Swinney asked Trevor Lawrence to pass from 4th-and-4 from the Pitt 19 on Clemson’s next possession, but his toss was incomplete.

Still leading 14-0, Clemson relaxed and Pitt crawled back in the game. A 62-yard drive culminated in a 37-yard field goal, and after two Clemson three-and-outs, Pitt scored its first touchdown on a 1-yard Qadree Ollison run, pulling the Panthers within 14-10 with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

Feeling sufficiently threatened, Clemson moved 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 5-yard toss from Lawrence to Tee Higgins.

Rather than sit on the ball and accept a 21-10 halftime deficit, Pitt elected to throw the ball just before half when Pickett, 3-of-11 for 5 yards to that point, was intercepted by A.J. Terrell and returned 30 yards to the Pitt 10 with 29 seconds left before halftime. Lawrence hit Tiggins a second time to put Clemson up 28-10.

After a scoreless third quarter, Adam Choice put the game away for good with a 1-yard plunge with 14:27 to play, and Lyn-J Dixon added the capper with a 4-yard burst with 3:17 remaining, allowing Clemson to cruise to a 42-10 win.

With the win, Clemson claimed its fourth straight ACC title and its fourth straight Playoff berth. The Tigers will almost certainly enter the 2018 tournament as the No. 2 seed, meaning they’ll avoid No. 1 Alabama in the semifinal. Clemson (13-0) also booked its second undefeated regular season under Swinney, while looking for the first 15-0 season of the modern era.

Playing on a muddy Bank of America Stadium field, Lawrence had a modest night, completing 12-of-24 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne rushed 12 times for 156 yards and two scores, and Clemson rushed for 301 yards and four scores as a team.

Pitt (7-6) rushed for 192 yards, but Pickett was 4-of-16 for eight yards with an interception.

No. 25 Fresno State finally gets a win on the blue turf, tops No. 22 Boise State to win MWC Championship

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
The road to the Mountain West title ran through the blue turf and that’s exactly where No. 25 Fresno State wanted it. Even if the final result took a little longer than expected.

The Bulldogs ended a 10-game losing streak on No. 22 Boise State’s home field and won for the first time ever on the artificial surface at Albertsons Stadium as they topped their Milk Can rivals 19-16 in overtime amid rain, snow and wind on Saturday night to capture the 2018 Mountain West Championship.

The conditions, which ranged from light rain early to full on snowstorm in the middle to windy and cold by the end, certainly were a factor in slowing down both offenses and playing right into the hands of two stout defenses. Each side did mount several lengthy drives but turnovers (two for Fresno State, a fumble for Boise State setting up a touchdown the other way), fourth down stops and a handful of missed field goals and extra points all put a damper on things as the two division winners slugged their way into free football.

The Broncos pinned much of their game plan on the shoulders of tailback Alexander Mattison, who fought for every inch of his 200 yards as part of a workhorse-like 40 carries. His efforts helped take the pressure off senior QB Brett Rypien, who started the game strong but later struggled to throw the ball as he finishes his career at the league’s most famous venue with a pedestrian 125 yards passing and one touchdown to top target Sean Modster.

It was the Bulldogs though, who just kept fighting and avenged two earlier losses in the past two months to their conference rivals. Signal-caller Marcus McMaryion only threw for 170 yards and a touchdown but helped on the game-winner in the extra frame with an option toss to Ronnie Rivers, who scooted into the corner of the end zone to set off a raucous celebration from the visitors. Even on a night where the offense wasn’t quite its usual self, it was appropriate that the team gutted things out to hoist the MWC trophy for the first time since 2013.

Looking for style points, Ohio State leads Northwestern in Big Ten championship game at half, 24-7

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 1, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Considering the events that have unfolded earlier on championship Saturday in college football, Ohio State may be in a position to need to win impressively against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game. After 30 minutes, Ohio State leads the Wildcats, 24-7.

Ohio State started the game the way it needed with a 10-play drive traveling 77 yards and ending with a touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to Terry McLaurin. The defense then forced Northwestern to go three-and-out to get the ball back quickly. But after Northwestern’s defense turned in a quick defensive stand, Northwestern running back John Moten IV took off for a 77-yard run against the Buckeyes defense for a game-tying score. It was the seventh time this season Ohio State had given up a play of at least 70 yards.

But then Northwestern’s offense appeared to hit a wall. A three-and-out was followed by two straight possessions ending with turnovers; an interception in the end zone thrown by Clayton Thorson and then a Thorson fumble just moments after the Wildcats had picked off a pass from Haskins. Ohio State managed to tack on a field goal to take a 17-7 lead and has remained in control as the game approached halftime. Haskins made sure the lead was given a bit more of a cushion before the half with a 42-yard touchdown pass to McLaurin late in the half. Haskins is already up to 249 passing yards with two touchdowns.

If Northwestern is going to make a comeback in this game, they will have to do so without leading receiver Flynn Nagel. Nagel has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after limping off the field in the first half.

Let it snow, let ’em play: No. 22 Boise State and No. 25 Fresno State locked into battle as MWC title game hits halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
With apologies to all of the other conference title games on Saturday, none of them hold a candle to the Mountain West’s clash between No. 22 Boise State and No. 25 Fresno State when it comes to the elements having an impact on the game. Despite the snowy and windy weather on the blue-turned-white turf though, the Bulldogs took a slim 10-7 lead into the locker room following an entertaining battle for the league title at the break.

Both quarterbacks involved in this one weren’t too shabby even with it being difficult to throw the football as Fresno’s Marcus McMaryion threw only two incompletions on his way to 74 yards and a touchdown while counterpart Brett Rypien was an efficient 10-0f-19 for 69 yards and a touchdown pass of his own for Boise.

The Broncos got the edge on the ground with footing at a premium as Alexander Mattison ran for 59 yards on 16 carries to best the Bulldogs’ approach by committee that netted just 40 yards total on 14 attempts. The visiting West Division champs scored early on a short field after a fumble recovery, finding the end zone (when the snow was just barely coming down) as Michiah Quick caught a 15 yard pass. They also put up points late with a 44 yard field goal through a driving snow storm and sandwiched those efforts around a 15 play drive by the boys in blue that ended in a touchdown pass to Sean Modster from 10 yards out.

The front in the area is not expected to move out of Boise for another hour or longer which means the second half will likely come down to some big plays down the stretch from either side. Fresno State has never won on the blue turf and it will take quite an effort between the lines to end that streak against a team locked into defending their Mountain West title.