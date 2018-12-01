No. 2 Clemson cruises to fourth straight ACC crown, fourth straight Playoff berth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there was any drama in the ACC Championship, it lasted through the opening kickoff.

On the first snap from scrimmage, Travis Etienne took the ball around the right end and raced 75 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Clemson’s offense went three-and-out on its next possession, but the Tigers’ Isaiah Simmons forced Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to fumble, which Christian Wilkins recovered and returned to the Pitt 3. When Etienne strolled in on the next play, Clemson had a 14-0 lead barely five minutes into the game while gaining one first down.

Rather than kick a field goal, Dabo Swinney asked Trevor Lawrence to pass from 4th-and-4 from the Pitt 19 on Clemson’s next possession, but his toss was incomplete.

Still leading 14-0, Clemson relaxed and Pitt crawled back in the game. A 62-yard drive culminated in a 37-yard field goal, and after two Clemson three-and-outs, Pitt scored its first touchdown on a 1-yard Qadree Ollison run, pulling the Panthers within 14-10 with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

Feeling sufficiently threatened, Clemson moved 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 5-yard toss from Lawrence to Tee Higgins.

Rather than sit on the ball and accept a 21-10 halftime deficit, Pitt elected to throw the ball just before half when Pickett, 3-of-11 for 5 yards to that point, was intercepted by A.J. Terrell and returned 30 yards to the Pitt 10 with 29 seconds left before halftime. Lawrence hit Tiggins a second time to put Clemson up 28-10.

After a scoreless third quarter, Adam Choice put the game away for good with a 1-yard plunge with 14:27 to play, and Lyn-J Dixon added the capper with a 4-yard burst with 3:17 remaining, allowing Clemson to cruise to a 42-10 win.

With the win, Clemson claimed its fourth straight ACC title and its fourth straight Playoff berth. The Tigers will almost certainly enter the 2018 tournament as the No. 2 seed, meaning they’ll avoid No. 1 Alabama in the semifinal. Clemson (13-0) also booked its second undefeated regular season under Swinney, while looking for the first 15-0 season of the modern era.

Playing on a muddy Bank of America Stadium field, Lawrence had a modest night, completing 12-of-24 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne rushed 12 times for 156 yards and two scores, and Clemson rushed for 301 yards and four scores as a team.

Pitt (7-6) rushed for 192 yards, but Pickett was 4-of-16 for eight yards with an interception.