No. 25 Fresno State finally gets a win on the blue turf, tops No. 22 Boise State to win MWC Championship

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
The road to the Mountain West title ran through the blue turf and that’s exactly where No. 25 Fresno State wanted it. Even if the final result took a little longer than expected.

The Bulldogs ended a 10-game losing streak on No. 22 Boise State’s home field and won for the first time ever on the artificial surface at Albertsons Stadium as they topped their Milk Can rivals 19-16 in overtime amid rain, snow and wind on Saturday night to capture the 2018 Mountain West Championship.

The conditions, which ranged from light rain early to full on snowstorm in the middle to windy and cold by the end, certainly were a factor in slowing down both offenses and playing right into the hands of two stout defenses. Each side did mount several lengthy drives but turnovers (two for Fresno State, a fumble for Boise State setting up a touchdown the other way), fourth down stops and a handful of missed field goals and extra points all put a damper on things as the two division winners slugged their way into free football.

The Broncos pinned much of their game plan on the shoulders of tailback Alexander Mattison, who fought for every inch of his 200 yards as part of a workhorse-like 40 carries. His efforts helped take the pressure off senior QB Brett Rypien, who started the game strong but later struggled to throw the ball as he finishes his career at the league’s most famous venue with a pedestrian 125 yards passing and one touchdown to top target Sean Modster.

It was the Bulldogs though, who just kept fighting and avenged two earlier losses in the past two months to their conference rivals. Signal-caller Marcus McMaryion only threw for 170 yards and a touchdown but helped on the game-winner in the extra frame with an option toss to Ronnie Rivers, who scooted into the corner of the end zone to set off a raucous celebration from the visitors. Even on a night where the offense wasn’t quite its usual self, it was appropriate that the team gutted things out to hoist the MWC trophy for the first time since 2013.

Looking for style points, Ohio State leads Northwestern in Big Ten championship game at half, 24-7

By Kevin McGuireDec 1, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Considering the events that have unfolded earlier on championship Saturday in college football, Ohio State may be in a position to need to win impressively against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game. After 30 minutes, Ohio State leads the Wildcats, 24-7.

Ohio State started the game the way it needed with a 10-play drive traveling 77 yards and ending with a touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to Terry McLaurin. The defense then forced Northwestern to go three-and-out to get the ball back quickly. But after Northwestern’s defense turned in a quick defensive stand, Northwestern running back John Moten IV took off for a 77-yard run against the Buckeyes defense for a game-tying score. It was the seventh time this season Ohio State had given up a play of at least 70 yards.

But then Northwestern’s offense appeared to hit a wall. A three-and-out was followed by two straight possessions ending with turnovers; an interception in the end zone thrown by Clayton Thorson and then a Thorson fumble just moments after the Wildcats had picked off a pass from Haskins. Ohio State managed to tack on a field goal to take a 17-7 lead and has remained in control as the game approached halftime. Haskins made sure the lead was given a bit more of a cushion before the half with a 42-yard touchdown pass to McLaurin late in the half. Haskins is already up to 249 passing yards with two touchdowns.

If Northwestern is going to make a comeback in this game, they will have to do so without leading receiver Flynn Nagel. Nagel has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after limping off the field in the first half.

No. 2 Clemson opens up comfortable halftime lead over Pitt

By Zach BarnettDec 1, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
If there was any drama in the ACC Championship, it lasted through the opening kickoff.

On the first snap from scrimmage, Travis Etienne took the ball around the right end and raced 75 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Clemson’s offense went three-and-out on its next possession, but the Tigers’ Isaiah Simmons forced Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to fumble, which Christian Wilkins recovered and returned to the Pitt 3. When Etienne strolled in on the next play, Clemson had a 14-0 lead barely five minutes into the game while gaining one first down.

Rather than kick a field goal, Dabo Swinney asked Trevor Lawrence to pass from 4th-and-4 from the Pitt 19 on Clemson’s next possession, but his toss was incomplete.

Still leading 14-0, Clemson relaxed and Pitt crawled back in the game. A 62-yard drive culminated in a 37-yard field goal, and after two Clemson three-and-outs, Pitt scored its first touchdown on a 1-yard Qadree Ollison run, pulling the Panthers within 14-10 with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

Feeling sufficiently threatened, Clemson moved 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 5-yard toss from Lawrence to Tee Higgins.

Rather than sit on the ball and accept a 21-10 halftime deficit, Pitt elected to throw the ball just before half when Pickett, 3-of-11 for 5 yards to that point, was intercepted by A.J. Terrell and returned 30 yards to the Pitt 10 with 29 seconds left before halftime. Lawrence hit Tiggins a second time to put Clemson up 28-10. The Clemson freshman closed the half 7-of-14 for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitt will receive to open the second half.

Let it snow, let ’em play: No. 22 Boise State and No. 25 Fresno State locked into battle as MWC title game hits halftime

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
With apologies to all of the other conference title games on Saturday, none of them hold a candle to the Mountain West’s clash between No. 22 Boise State and No. 25 Fresno State when it comes to the elements having an impact on the game. Despite the snowy and windy weather on the blue-turned-white turf though, the Bulldogs took a slim 10-7 lead into the locker room following an entertaining battle for the league title at the break.

Both quarterbacks involved in this one weren’t too shabby even with it being difficult to throw the football as Fresno’s Marcus McMaryion threw only two incompletions on his way to 74 yards and a touchdown while counterpart Brett Rypien was an efficient 10-0f-19 for 69 yards and a touchdown pass of his own for Boise.

The Broncos got the edge on the ground with footing at a premium as Alexander Mattison ran for 59 yards on 16 carries to best the Bulldogs’ approach by committee that netted just 40 yards total on 14 attempts. The visiting West Division champs scored early on a short field after a fumble recovery, finding the end zone (when the snow was just barely coming down) as Michiah Quick caught a 15 yard pass. They also put up points late with a 44 yard field goal through a driving snow storm and sandwiched those efforts around a 15 play drive by the boys in blue that ended in a touchdown pass to Sean Modster from 10 yards out.

The front in the area is not expected to move out of Boise for another hour or longer which means the second half will likely come down to some big plays down the stretch from either side. Fresno State has never won on the blue turf and it will take quite an effort between the lines to end that streak against a team locked into defending their Mountain West title.

Déjà vu: No.1 Alabama rallies again behind backup QB to deny No. 4 Georgia another (SEC) title

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
11 months ago, Nick Saban turned to his backup quarterback to lead a remarkable comeback with everything on the line and captured a national title in the process. Against the same team, in the same venue, with an SEC championship on the line, the Alabama head coach had to do so once again on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Jalen Hurts entered off the bench and sparked an incredible storybook comeback against the Bulldogs in the process to capture a 35-28 victory and return the Crimson Tide to the top of the SEC once again. 

Even the legions of script writers in Hollywood who have moved to the Peach State wouldn’t have been able to spin this tale and get it into production.

Hurts, who was 26-2 as a starter for the team but was benched at halftime of last year’s national title game, entered in the fourth quarter to replace an injured Tua Tagovailoa. This year’s starter was fairly ineffective most of the game (10/25, 164 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) after being hobbled on an early sack and the Heisman Trophy favorite was carried off the field late after his ankle was rolled up on by one of his offensive linemen.

That was just the opening that the junior from Texas needed, entering to huge applause from the Alabama faithful at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hurts finished the game with 82 yards through the air and had the game-tying touchdown on a scramble to Jerry Jeudy. Then, to cap things off as only he could, Hurts ran it in across the goal line for the exclamation point of the comeback with the game-winner from 15 yards out.

There will be plenty of questioning from Athens to Atlanta (and beyond) over the play calling for the Dawgs down the stretch after they built a 28-14 lead in the third quarter. That included an inexplicable fake punt at midfield in the final few minutes — that went nowhere — and the abandoning of the run in favor of downfield passes that just weren’t there like they were in the first half.

Quarterback Jake Fromm was not to blame all things considered as he was pinpoint with his passing most of the game and finished with 301 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn’t enough though as he suffered yet another heart-break at the hands of UGA’s SEC West rivals.

Tailback D’Andre Swift also played well with 75 yards and a touchdown while Elijah Holyfield added another 60 hard-fought yards between the tackles.

The loss will likely knock the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff race with No. 5 Oklahoma winning the Big 12 title earlier on Saturday. Even so, a Sugar Bowl berth isn’t a terrible consolation prize but the psyche of fans in red and black might need a few years to recover from what Alabama did to them in two games spanning 2018.

The Tide, meanwhile, will not only hoist their eighth SEC championship under Saban, but will all but assuredly move on as the No. 1 seed in the Playoff come Sunday afternoon. That means a berth in the Orange Bowl if the No. 4 seed is Oklahoma or the Cotton Bowl if it’s Ohio State or even Notre Dame. Also something to keep track of is what kind of effect the performance will have on Tagovailoa’s Heisman chances and whether he will be healthy come semifinal time too.

That will be a conversation for the coming weeks though as Alabama will celebrate yet another title in Atlanta thanks to their second incredible rally of the year over the Dawgs.