No. 25 Fresno State finally gets a win on the blue turf, tops No. 22 Boise State to win MWC Championship

The road to the Mountain West title ran through the blue turf and that’s exactly where No. 25 Fresno State wanted it. Even if the final result took a little longer than expected.
The Bulldogs ended a 10-game losing streak on No. 22 Boise State’s home field and won for the first time ever on the artificial surface at Albertsons Stadium as they topped their Milk Can rivals 19-16 in overtime amid rain, snow and wind on Saturday night to capture the 2018 Mountain West Championship.
The conditions, which ranged from light rain early to full on snowstorm in the middle to windy and cold by the end, certainly were a factor in slowing down both offenses and playing right into the hands of two stout defenses. Each side did mount several lengthy drives but turnovers (two for Fresno State, a fumble for Boise State setting up a touchdown the other way), fourth down stops and a handful of missed field goals and extra points all put a damper on things as the two division winners slugged their way into free football.
The Broncos pinned much of their game plan on the shoulders of tailback Alexander Mattison, who fought for every inch of his 200 yards as part of a workhorse-like 40 carries. His efforts helped take the pressure off senior QB Brett Rypien, who started the game strong but later struggled to throw the ball as he finishes his career at the league’s most famous venue with a pedestrian 125 yards passing and one touchdown to top target Sean Modster.
It was the Bulldogs though, who just kept fighting and avenged two earlier losses in the past two months to their conference rivals. Signal-caller Marcus McMaryion only threw for 170 yards and a touchdown but helped on the game-winner in the extra frame with an option toss to Ronnie Rivers, who scooted into the corner of the end zone to set off a raucous celebration from the visitors. Even on a night where the offense wasn’t quite its usual self, it was appropriate that the team gutted things out to hoist the MWC trophy for the first time since 2013.