No. 5 OU surges to halftime lead in Big 12 Championship

Dec 1, 2018
Sam Ehlinger ran for for the first two touchdowns but Kyler Murray threw for the last two, as No. 5 Oklahoma scored two late touchdowns to erase a Texas lead and take a 20-14 edge to the locker room at the Big 12 Championship.

Texas opened the game by rolling 75 yards in nine plays — going 3-of-3 on third down for 64 yards, including Ehlinger’s 16-yard touchdown run. The Longhorns appeared to have OU stopped on its first possession when Caden Sterns snared a deflected interception in the end zone, but the play was erased by Kris Boyd‘s facemask penalty on Marquise Brown, his second such foul of the drive. Still, Texas kept Oklahoma out of the end zone when Gary Johnson stuffed Trey Sermon on a 3rd-and-goal run from the 1 for a loss of two yards.

After forcing a Longhorns punt, Oklahoma again marched — methodically, needing 13 plays over more than five minutes — into the Texas red zone but the defense again held when Boyd knocked the ball away from Brown’s grasp in the end zone on third down, forcing Austin Seibert‘s second short field goal.

Given a second chance to punish an OU field goal, this time Texas capitalized. Keyed by a 23-yard completion to Collin Johnson on 4th-and-4, the ‘Horns again moved 75 yards in nine snaps, and again scored on an Ehlinger keeper, giving Texas a 14-6 lead at the 11:22 mark of the second quarter.

On its third possession of the game, Oklahoma was again held out of the end zone. Murray appeared to hit Brown for a 45-yard gain over the middle on 2nd-and-9, but review showed Texas cornerback Davante Davis jostled the ball loose before Brown could secure the catch. On third down, Davis nailed Brown on a screen pass short of the line to gain, forcing an Oklahoma punt, but the OU defense answered by forcing its second punt.

Thanks to two penalties, Oklahoma had its worst field position of the day, beginning its next drive at its own 13, but for the first time the Sooners’ offense looked like the typical OU offense, knifing the required 87 yards in six plays, two of them to CeeDee Lamb — a 46-yard gain on the first play of the drive, then a 28-yard score to pull OU within 14-13 with 5:01 left before halftime. Another key play on the drive was a missed false start on right tackle Cody Ford on a 4th-and-1 from the Texas 32, which ended in a 4-yard Sermon rush.

After another Texas punt, Oklahoma rolled 80 yards in five plays and just 41 seconds, taking its first lead on a 6-yard toss from Murray to Grant Calcaterra with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Not only did OU close the half on a 14-0 run, the Sooners will get the ball to start the second half.

In wake of Mel Tucker reports, Colorado AD says Buffs job hasn’t been offered to anyone

Dec 1, 2018
When it comes to filling one Power Five position, it appears the brakes might need to be tapped a wee bit.

Overnight, multiple reports emerged that Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is expected to be introduced as Colorado’s head coach in the days following this afternoon’s SEC championship game matchup with top-ranked Alabama.  In fact, one report went so far as to state that Tucker has been offered and accepted the job.

A short time ago, however, Colorado released a statement in which it’s being denied that CU athletic director Rick George offered the position to anyone.

“Rick has not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this point,” the statement began, adding, “[H]e is still in the discussion and evaluation stages and won’t make a decision on a final candidate until early next week.”

Whoever lands the job — Tucker remains the overwhelming favorite despite the athletic director’s statement — will be taking over a program that, after starting the season 5-0 and climbing inside the Top 20 in the Associated Press rankings, finished the year riding a seven-game losing streak that cost Mike MacIntyre his job in the middle of last month.  In just under six seasons with the Buffaloes, MacIntyre posted a 30-44 record overall and 14-39 in Pac-12 play.  Coming off a 10-4 2016 season that included a Pac-12 South championship, the Buffs went 5-7 in each of the next two years.

UCF QB McKenzie Milton released from hospital, still facing reconstructive surgery

Dec 1, 2018
On the same day his team will look to secure back-to-back conference championships, there was a very significant and positive development regarding McKenzie Milton.

According to an update from Milton’s mother provided to ESPN‘s Maria Taylor, the UCF quarterback has been released from the hospital and is resting with his family in Orlando.  Per the mom, Teresa Milton, the player won’t be able to attend UCF’s AAC championship game against Memphis this afternoon and will instead watch it at home with his father.

The rest of the family, though, will be in attendance at the game to support Milton’s team.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF last Friday evening, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Last Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.

Monday, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, revealed that he had FaceTimed with Milton recently and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the surgery was performed Friday night and on into Saturday morning.  A day later, the family confirmed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.”

As noted in this latest update, Milton will have to go reconstructive surgery at some point in the next 4-6 weeks “depending on his vascular recovery.” At this point in time, it remains decidedly uncertain what if any future Milton has in football.

UConn’s 2018 leader in touchdown receptions announces transfer

Dec 1, 2018
One of the steadying, veteran influences in UConn’s uneven passing game has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Tyler Davis announced that, “[a}fter much thought and prayer,” he has decided to transfer from the Huskies and finish his college playing career at an undetermined school.  As Davis is leaving UConn as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2019.

Next season will be Davis’ final year of eligibility.

In 2018, Davis led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns.  His 22 receptions and 237 yards were fifth and fourth on the team, respectively.

Davis, signed by UConn as a three-star quarterback as part of its 2015 recruiting class, finishes the Huskies portion of his playing career with 500 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 receptions.

It’s reportedly ‘a two-horse race’ for Clemson transfer QB Kelly Bryant

Dec 1, 2018
In the middle of last month, Kelly Bryant confirmed that he would make a final decision on a transfer destination Dec. 4.  With that date fast approaching, the former Clemson quarterback may have whittled his transfer to-do list down to two.

In a Friday report, the Kansas City Star writes that “[i]t appears to be a two-horse race between Missouri and Auburn based on everything I’m hearing.” Bryant is visiting Auburn this weekend ahead of his highly-anticipated decision, the fifth of his five official visits.  That fifth visit, incidentally, was supposed to go to Miami before it was scrapped late last month.

Officially, Bryant has taken visits to North Carolina (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Arkansas (HERE) and Mississippi State (HERE).  He took an unofficial visit to Mizzou earlier this week, while Arkansas had an in-home visit with the signal-caller Thursday.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.