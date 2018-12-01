Getty Images

One report pegs Alabama’s Mike Locksley, Michigan’s Pep Hamilton as front-runners for Maryland job

Dec 1, 2018
For the third straight offseason (Brian Daboll, Steve Sarkisian), and the fourth time overall in that span (Lane Kiffin), Nick Saban could be forced to replace his offensive coordinator in the coming weeks.

According to Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post, Maryland will conduct interviews with at least three finalists Sunday and on into Monday for its head coaching job — Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Michigan quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Maryland interim head coach/offensive coordinator Matt Canada.  The Baltimore Sun, though, essentially narrows the field to two as that newspaper reports that Locksley and Hamilton are the front-runners to fill that vacancy.

According to the Sun, a decision on a new head coach could be made by the middle of this coming week.

A hiring of Locksley, in his first season as the top-ranked Tide’s coordinator, would certainly serve as a homecoming.  After a playing career at Towson State, Locksley served two different stints with the Terps — 1997-2002 as running backs coach/running-game coordinator and 2012-15 as coordinator.running backs coach.  He also was named as interim head coach when Randy Edsall was fired in October of 2015.

From 2009 through the first four games of the 2011 season, Locksley was the head coach at New Mexico, although that tenure ended abruptly as a result of the culmination of controversies HERE, HERE and HERE as well as a 2-26 record.

Hamilton is in his second season with Michigan, spending the first as passing-game coordinator and adding quarterbacks coach for the second.  He also held the title of assistant head coach.  Coincidentally, the man Hamilton would replace, DJ Durkin, also came to College Park from Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.

Canada, of course, was named interim head coach after Durkin was placed on administrative leave amidst a scandal that ultimately led to his dismissal late last month.  Under Canada, the Terrapins finished their turbulent season at 5-7.

Georgia DC Mel Tucker expected to be named Colorado head coach shortly after SEC title game

Dec 1, 2018
Georgia lost its offensive coordinator to a head-coaching job in the state of Colorado in December of 2014.  Four years later, the Bulldogs could be losing their coordinator on the other side of the ball to the same state.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Rivals.com reports, Mel Tucker will be named as the next head coach of the Buffaloes.  Tucker has already interviewed for the opening, the website reported, with an official announcement from the university expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Tucker has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Georgia, which will face Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday afternoon.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native has never been a head coach at the collegiate level, although he served as the interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for five games in 2011.  He also spent time on coaching staffs at Alabama (2015), Ohio State (2001-04) and LSU (2000).

Tucker was also reportedly a candidate for the Maryland job, which could go to another SEC coordinator in the coming days.  Last year around this time, Tucker was in the mix for the Tennessee job as well.

Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt was also considered a strong candidate to replace Mike MacIntyre, who was fired in the middle of last month after six seasons with the Buffaloes.

Smelling roses: No. 11 Washington clinches trip to Pasadena by beating No. 17 Utah in Pac-12 title game

Nov 30, 2018
Use whatever adjective you want to describe the 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game but chances are it will be a synonym of ugly.

And it won’t matter one bit to fans of No. 11 Washington as they topped No. 17 Utah by a very indicative 10-3 score on Friday night to capture the league title for a second time in three years and book their trip to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since 2001.

As one would expect in a game featuring two of the best defenses West of the Mississippi, offense was hard to come by in this one — both because of what defenders were doing and want offensive skill players were not. Huskies quarterback Jake Browning was again a bit of a liability as a passer with one interception (and several others that could have been picked) but did wind up making a few key plays to move the sticks in the second half and finished the game with 187 yards and a few key scrambles as well. He combined with Myles Gaskin (71 yards rushing) and Salvon Ahmed (28 on the ground) to help Washington dominate time of possession nearly 2-to-1 in the game however, certainly a winning formula given they could lean on their defense pretty much all night.

And what a defensive performance it was.

The Huskies held the Utes to only 188 yards in the game and recorded three turnovers to go with two sacks and numerous pressures. Defensive back Byron Murphy also all but won UW the game in the third quarter with one of the most remarkable pick-sixes you’ll ever see as he snatched the ball off an opposing wideout to return it 66 yards for the game’s only touchdown.

While many in purple will note how good the team is on that side of the ball, there was also plenty of issues getting anything going for the team in red as a 53 yard Matt Gay field goal that barely cleared the crossbar was the only bright spot of the game for the Utes. Quarterback Jason Shelley must have used up all his second half magic last week against BYU as it was rough from start to finish for the youngster in throwing for 137 yards and a trio of interceptions all on consecutive drives across the third and fourth quarters.

Tailback Armand Shyne chipped in with 37 yards rushing to barely outpace receiver Britain Covey and his 14 yards on the ground. Crazy as all those numbers were, the team still had a chance to tie things up in the final few minutes before turning the ball over on downs.

While the ending wasn’t quite what Utah wanted at Levi’s Stadium, it was still a remarkable campaign for Kyle Whittingham as he guided his team to their first South Division title, a victory over their in-state rival and a 9-4 record in the regular season despite losing their entire starting backfield down the stretch.

Washington will wind up with the ultimate prize in the end however, doing just enough on offense to eek out the victory and capture the school’s second Pac-12 championship under head coach Chris Petersen. While the league was knocked out of the College Football Playoff weeks ago, a trip to Pasadena is nothing for any of these schools to overlook and will be a very welcome sight at the beginning of next year when the Huskies take the field at the Rose Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

Let’s just hope UW can figure out an offense between now and taking the field against Northwestern, Ohio State or Michigan in January…

Northern Illinois caps remarkable second half rally to beat Buffalo and capture MAC title

Nov 30, 2018
Northern Illinois was out of it. Down 29-10, the Huskies had just thrown an interception and looked like they were about to get run out of Ford Field by Buffalo in the MAC Championship Game.

Never say never when it comes to #MACtion however.

The Huskies used a 35 yard touchdown pass to D.J. Brown in the final 70 seconds to cap off a remarkable second half rally to beat the Bulls 30-29 on Friday night in a thrilling start to conference championship weekend in college football.

After a lackluster first half in the school’s seventh title game appearance in the last nine years, QB Marcus Childers and company eventually found their groove on offense to turn a likely loss into a wild win. The signal-caller wound up throwing for an even 300 yards and four touchdowns, moving past an absolute arm punt of an interception early on to find Brown deep for the game-winning score and leading the team in rushing with 58 yards for good measure.

Not to be out done, Huskies star pass rusher Sutton Smith also flashed plenty in the game with numerous quarterback hurries and added two sacks in an impact performance down the stretch from the conference’s player of the year.

The rally stunned many on the Buffalo sidelines given their big early lead and the possibility of securing the school’s second conference title ever and first in a full decade. Quarterback Tyree Jackson threw for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the big stage, but was harassed quite a bit by Smith in the second half and failed to move the sticks much after emerging from halftime. He did make several impressive throws in tight windows while hooking up with star receiver Anthony Johnson (124 yards, two scores) but the two just couldn’t get in position for a late field goal to nab the win in a game they controlled for much of the night.

Bulls tailback Jaret Patterson did set a school freshman record for rushing yards in a season after recording 72 on the ground in the game and found the end zone once (teammate Kevin Marks added another 72 yards and also had a TD) as the program set a single-season record for points scored and yards rushing in coming up just short of an 11th win.

As a result, NIU remains Buffalo’s boogeyman as the Huskies are the only program in the MAC the Bulls have not beaten since joining the conference — dropping to 0-11 overall since moving to the FBS level. A berth in either the Camellia Bowl or Dollar General Bowl likely awaits the team, which will no doubt be wondering what could have been despite reaching double-digit wins for the first time ever.

Rod Carey’s group may also be left wondering how that game came about but won’t argue with the final score, which gives the program their fifth MAC title overall and second with their head coach. The team had started slow to begin the year, ran off six straight wins and then were slumping coming into the weekend but used a little bit of magic when it mattered most to wind up as top dogs yet again as college football’s first championship trophy was handed out this season in Detroit.

No. 11 Washington, No. 17 Utah locked into low-scoring affair as Pac-12 title game hits halftime

Nov 30, 2018
Pac-12 After Dark?

Well, the lights are certainly out on offense as a low-scoring Pac-12 Championship hit halftime with No. 11 Washington leading No. 17 Utah by a paltry 3-0 score.

Though both programs sport two of the conference’s best defenses, the first two quarters from Levi’s Stadium was an awful lot about two offenses not being able to get out of their own way, much less move the ball on a consistent basis.

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning did have 94 yards through the air but threw an interception off a deflection and nearly had two other passes picked off in a bit of a hectic performance for the veteran leader. His inability to be a consistent downfield threat hampered the run game as a result, with Myles Gaskin often facing a loaded box while he clawed his way to 50 yards rushing. Normally speedy backup Salvon Ahmed was also unable to get much going either with a total of 17 yards of offense on four touches.

As lackluster as some of those numbers are, the Utes would love to change places. Their offense recorded a trio of three-and-outs, managed just 2.4 yards/per play in the first half and picked up just two first downs. The end result was Kyle Whittingham’s squad badly losing the time of possession battle and looking like they were unaware of what the stakes in the game were.

Signal-caller Jason Shelley, fresh off a wild rally against BYU last week, was unable to find much at all beyond running out of bounds on third down and threw for only 37 yards while taking one sack in the half. Wideout Britain Covey was the team’s leading rusher with 14 yards on the ground, which was indicative of just how hard it was to move the ball on the ground. Utah does get the ball to start the second half and will be hoping for some magic out of the locker room once again as they look to add the conference championship trophy to their first Pac-12 South title this season.

A Rose Bowl berth is on the line for the victor in this one and you can bet that will be emphasized quite a bit by the coaching staffs on each side in hopes of injecting a little life into the conference championship race on Friday night.