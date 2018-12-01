One report pegs Alabama’s Mike Locksley, Michigan’s Pep Hamilton as front-runners for Maryland job

For the third straight offseason (Brian Daboll, Steve Sarkisian), and the fourth time overall in that span (Lane Kiffin), Nick Saban could be forced to replace his offensive coordinator in the coming weeks.
According to Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post, Maryland will conduct interviews with at least three finalists Sunday and on into Monday for its head coaching job — Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Michigan quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Maryland interim head coach/offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Baltimore Sun, though, essentially narrows the field to two as that newspaper reports that Locksley and Hamilton are the front-runners to fill that vacancy.
According to the Sun, a decision on a new head coach could be made by the middle of this coming week.
A hiring of Locksley, in his first season as the top-ranked Tide’s coordinator, would certainly serve as a homecoming. After a playing career at Towson State, Locksley served two different stints with the Terps — 1997-2002 as running backs coach/running-game coordinator and 2012-15 as coordinator.running backs coach. He also was named as interim head coach when Randy Edsall was fired in October of 2015.
From 2009 through the first four games of the 2011 season, Locksley was the head coach at New Mexico, although that tenure ended abruptly as a result of the culmination of controversies HERE, HERE and HERE as well as a 2-26 record.
Hamilton is in his second season with Michigan, spending the first as passing-game coordinator and adding quarterbacks coach for the second. He also held the title of assistant head coach. Coincidentally, the man Hamilton would replace, DJ Durkin, also came to College Park from Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.
Canada, of course, was named interim head coach after Durkin was placed on administrative leave amidst a scandal that ultimately led to his dismissal late last month. Under Canada, the Terrapins finished their turbulent season at 5-7.