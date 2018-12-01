Report: App State’s Scott Satterfield ‘remains heavy favorite’ for Louisville job

Not surprisingly, Appalachian State likely won’t have long to enjoy its latest on-field success thanks to lingering off-field speculation.
Saturday afternoon, Scott Satterfield and his App State Mountaineers got past Louisiana to claim a win the first-ever Sun Belt Conference championship game. In fact, after just five years at the FBS level, App State has now won or shared three straight conference titles.
Even before today’s win, Satterfield was mentioned as a potential candidate to fill the Louisville opening. After, Satterfield appears to be the odds-on favorite for a job that at one time was thought ticketed for Jeff Brohm, who announced earlier in the week that he would be remaining at Purdue.
From Yahoo!‘s Pat Forde and Pete Thamel:
Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield remains the top target for the vacant University of Louisville head coaching job, according to multiple sources.
… Satterfield has not formally interviewed for the job, but he’s expected to meet with Louisville officials in the upcoming days. Sources indicate he remains the heavy favorite for the job.
In the days leading up to Saturday’s title game, Satterfield acknowledged that he’d listen if Louisville came calling.
“I think I owe it to myself and my family to take a look,” Satterfield said Friday according to the Winston-Salem Journal. “And I’ve always said I’ll listen. I’ll listen to see what people have to say.
“And if there is interest on their part, we’ll see where it’s at. If it’s going to benefit our family and is a situation we feel like we can have success, then that’s something we’ll take serious. And if not, we’ll move on and continue to build a powerhouse here at Appalachian State.
It’s believed that Troy’s Neal Brown is in the mix for the job with the Cardinals as well.
As for Satterfield, he’s in the midst of his sixth season guiding the Mountaineers. After going 4-8 his first season in Boone, he’s won 10 or more games in three of the last five seasons; the other two, he won nine (2017) and seven (2014). App State has also won three straight bowl games under Satterfield.
Overall, Satterfield is 51-24 overall and 34-6 in SBC play.