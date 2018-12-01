UCF QB McKenzie Milton released from hospital, still facing reconstructive surgery

On the same day his team will look to secure back-to-back conference championships, there was a very significant and positive development regarding McKenzie Milton.

According to an update from Milton’s mother provided to ESPN‘s Maria Taylor, the UCF quarterback has been released from the hospital and is resting with his family in Orlando. Per the mom, Teresa Milton, the player won’t be able to attend UCF’s AAC championship game against Memphis this afternoon and will instead watch it at home with his father.

The rest of the family, though, will be in attendance at the game to support Milton’s team.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF last Friday evening, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Last Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.

Monday, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, revealed that he had FaceTimed with Milton recently and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the surgery was performed Friday night and on into Saturday morning. A day later, the family confirmed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.”

As noted in this latest update, Milton will have to go reconstructive surgery at some point in the next 4-6 weeks “depending on his vascular recovery.” At this point in time, it remains decidedly uncertain what if any future Milton has in football.