Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma selected for College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff field is officially set, and it will include some familiar names. SEC champion Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year. They are joined by ACC champion Clemson, making their fourth consecutive appearance, undefeated Notre Dame and Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
Alabama is the only school to play in the College Football Playoff every season the playoff has been held. Alabama’s inclusion and Clemson’s appearance continue a perfect streak by the SEC and ACC in having a representative in the playoff field.
Notre Dame is making its first playoff appearance. This will be the second time since the dawn of the BCS era Notre Dame will have the chance to play for a true national championship. Notre Dame lost to Alabama in the BCS national championship game in 2012.
Alabama will face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. Clemson and Notre Dame will play in the Cotton Bowl on the same day. Kickoff times will be either 4 pm or 8 pm ET.
Missing the cut for the playoff was SEC championship game runner-up Georgia, who played for the national title last season, and Big Ten champion Ohio State. This is the second straight year the Big Ten has failed to be represented in the playoff and the third straight year the Big Ten’s champion has not been included. Georgia was the selection committee’s No. 5 team, with Ohio State being ranked No. 6.
The Pac-12 is also out of the playoff for the second-straight season. The Pac-12 has missed out on the playoff a total of three times. The Big 12 and Big Ten each have been left out entirely twice.
A day after Alabama celebrated a rally to defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the focus was one two things; the College Football Playoff rankings and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After being handed the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided an update on the status of the Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback.
In an interview with ESPN, Saban said Tagovailoa had an MRI that revealed a high ankle sprain. The injury is expected to keep Tagovailoa out of practice for the next two weeks, which won’t cost him any playing time but will prevent him from getting reps on a practice field as the Crimson Tide prepare to face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The two-week period should see Tagovailoa ready to return to action against the big 12 champions in a game where the offense will be the story of the game. Of course, if Tagovailoa is not ready to play for any reason, that will lead Saban to turn to Jalen Hurts, who lost the starting job to Tagovailoa but came in off the sideline in the SEC Championship Game to lead the Crimson Tide past Georgia.
The top six teams in the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled and confirmed earlier in the day with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma receiving a top-four ranking to be selected for the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Ohio State were the first two teams out. After that, the selection committee had to determine how to rank the full top 25 in their final rankings.
Michigan managed to stay ahead of undefeated UCF at No. 7 to the No. 8 ranking given to the Knights. UCF handled it accordingly…
As the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion, UCF is officially heading back to a New Years Six bowl game. The Knights are the first G5 program to go to two consecutive New Years Six bowl games. The exact matchup will be announced later for UCF.
The cutoff point to be considered for an at-large spot in a New Years Six bowl game is the No. 12 ranking, which this year is held by Penn State. At No. 13, Washington State was officially ruled out of the mix for an at-large invite, which is a disappointing ending for what was a fantastic season in Pullman for the Cougars.
By contract, the Sugar Bowl will pit No. 5 Georgia against No. 15 Texas. The Rose Bowl will have No. 6 Ohio State against No. 9 Washington. That leaves two spots in the Peach Bowl and two more in the Fiesta Bowl up for grabs, with one reserved for UCF. UCF played in the Peach Bowl last year, so a return trip is not likely, which means a trip to the Fiesta Bowl could be the likely destination for the Knights. Michigan, Florida and LSU will likely fill the other spots left to be filled in some way.
Here is the full top 25 as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee at the conclusion of the season before the bowl games.
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- UCF
- Washington
- Florida
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington State
- Kentucky
- Texas
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Mississippi State
- Texas A&M
- Syracuse
- Fresno State
- Northwestern
- Missouri
- Iowa State
- Boise State
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder is stepping into retirement, again. A report from The Mercury in Manhattan, Kansas says Snyder will announce his retirement on Sunday afternoon. A more formal announcement is expected at some point after that.
Snyder began his lengthy coaching career in 1962 as an assistant at Gallatin High School in Missouri. His first job in college came in 1966 as a graduate assistant at USC. After holding a couple of high school jobs in California, Snyder returned to the college game for good in 1974 as an offensive coordinator for Austin College. After two years, Snyder became an assistant coach at North Texas from 1976 through 1978. From there, it was on to Iowa to be the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 1979. After a decade with the Hawkeyes, Snyder received his first college head coaching job at Kansas State in 1989. After initially retiring from the Wildcats in 2005, Snyder returned to take on the job in 2009 following the dismissal of Ron Prince.
Snyder will officially retire with an all-time record of 215-117-1, which includes a record of 128-89-1 with Kansas State’s football program between two stints from 1996 through 2005 and 2009 through 2018. Kansas State finished a season ranked in the top 25 a total of 13 times under Snyder with a couple of national title contenders mixed in that collection. Kansas State won two Big 12 championships under Snyder, in 2003 and 2012, and a total of four Big 12 North Division titles. Snyder was a three-time Big Eight Coach of the Year prior to the formation of the Big 12, and he won four additional Big 12 coach of the year honors as well as a handful of national coach of the year honors over the years. Snyder was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Kansas State offered Snyder a contract extension through the 2022 season prior to the start of the 2018 season. Snyder would have been 82 years old at the end of the contract had he remained the head coach. At the time, Snyder made it clear he intended to remain the head coach as long as his health allowed for him to continue coaching. There has been no indication of any health concerns, but given how Kansas State failed to reach a bowl game this season, it could have just been a matter of timing to make decisions that will be for the best at Kansas State moving forward.
It appears as though Jim McElwain is going to be a head coach once again. According to a report by Evan Petzold of Central Michigan’s student newspaper, CM Life, via Twitter, Central Michigan will hire McElwain to fill their vacancy at head coach.
McElwain is currently the wide receivers coach at Michigan after coaching at Florida for three seasons from 2015 through 2017. McElwain came to Florida after being the head coach at Colorado State from 2012 through 2014. That his first head coaching job after coaching the previous four years as the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama.
McElwain has a career record of 44-28 as a head coach, but he went 3-4 at Florida in 2017 before being removed as head coach of the Gators under bizarre circumstances.
Central Michigan is coming off a 1-11 season that saw the end of the line for former head coach John Bonamego. Bonamego coached Central Michigan to a record of 22-29 over the past four seasons.