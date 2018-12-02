Alabama runs wire to wire as No. 1 team in Super 16 poll

Another year of the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation is officially in the books, and Alabama ends the year right where they started it. Alabama went wire-to-wire in the Super 16 poll as the number one team in the poll, just as the Tide will have done in the AP and coaches polls.

Championship weekend in college football yielded few changes to the poll this week, although there was some minor shuffling as a result of some of the outcomes.

This week’s Super 16 poll includes the same 16 teams that were ranked a week ago, which was mostly to be expected given the conclusion of the regular season pretty much settled most of the rankings. There was only some slight changed in the ranking with No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Georgia swapping places in the ranking. No. 6 Ohio State remained in the same spot they were a week ago. No. 12 Texas dropped three spots following their loss to the Sooners, allowing No. 9 Washington, No. 10 LSU, and No. 11 Florida to move up in the rankings. LSU actually moved one spot ahead of Florida in the process as well.

Here is the final Super 16 poll of the season:

Alabama (49 first-place votes) Clemson (2) Notre Dame Oklahoma Georgia Ohio State UCF Michigan Washington LSU Florida Texas Penn State Washington State West Virginia Kentucky

Three voters in the Super 16 poll are contributors to College Football Talk: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).

