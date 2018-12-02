Alabama runs wire to wire as No. 1 team in Super 16 poll

Another year of the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation is officially in the books, and Alabama ends the year right where they started it. Alabama went wire-to-wire in the Super 16 poll as the number one team in the poll, just as the Tide will have done in the AP and coaches polls.
Championship weekend in college football yielded few changes to the poll this week, although there was some minor shuffling as a result of some of the outcomes.
This week’s Super 16 poll includes the same 16 teams that were ranked a week ago, which was mostly to be expected given the conclusion of the regular season pretty much settled most of the rankings. There was only some slight changed in the ranking with No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Georgia swapping places in the ranking. No. 6 Ohio State remained in the same spot they were a week ago. No. 12 Texas dropped three spots following their loss to the Sooners, allowing No. 9 Washington, No. 10 LSU, and No. 11 Florida to move up in the rankings. LSU actually moved one spot ahead of Florida in the process as well.
Here is the final Super 16 poll of the season:
- Alabama (49 first-place votes)
- Clemson (2)
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- UCF
- Michigan
- Washington
- LSU
- Florida
- Texas
- Penn State
- Washington State
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
Three voters in the Super 16 poll are contributors to College Football Talk: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).
The College Football Playoff field is officially set, and it will include some familiar names. SEC champion Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year. They are joined by ACC champion Clemson, making their fourth consecutive appearance, undefeated Notre Dame and Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
Alabama is the only school to play in the College Football Playoff every season the playoff has been held. Alabama’s inclusion and Clemson’s appearance continue a perfect streak by the SEC and ACC in having a representative in the playoff field.
Notre Dame is making its first playoff appearance. This will be the second time since the dawn of the BCS era Notre Dame will have the chance to play for a true national championship. Notre Dame lost to Alabama in the BCS national championship game in 2012.
Alabama will face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. Clemson and Notre Dame will play in the Cotton Bowl on the same day. Kickoff times will be either 4 pm or 8 pm ET.
Missing the cut for the playoff was SEC championship game runner-up Georgia, who played for the national title last season, and Big Ten champion Ohio State. This is the second straight year the Big Ten has failed to be represented in the playoff and the third straight year the Big Ten’s champion has not been included. Georgia was the selection committee’s No. 5 team, with Ohio State being ranked No. 6.
The Pac-12 is also out of the playoff for the second-straight season. The Pac-12 has missed out on the playoff a total of three times. The Big 12 and Big Ten each have been left out entirely twice.
No surprises here at the top of the final AP Top 25 of the season before the end of the bowl season. The Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off an SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia, took home all 61 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 to remain the clear No. 1 team in the country heading into the postseason.
Just as was the case in the coaches poll, No. 4 Oklahoma came in one spot ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State, with both taking advantage of No. 6 Georgia falling two spots. The voters clearly have favored conference champions with one loss at the end of the season. Of course, No. 7 UCF sits behind them all. No. 11 Washington, No. 10 Florida, and No. 11 LSU all moved up one spot this week after No. 14 Texas fell five spots after their loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.
Here is the full AP Top 25 after conference championship week has been put in the books.
- Alabama (61)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- UCF
- Michigan
- Washington
- Florida
- LSU
- Washington State
- Penn State
- Texas
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Fresno State
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Army
- Boise State
- Missouri
- Iowa State
The final Amway Coaches Poll before the bowl season begins has been released, and it sees Oklahoma coming in ahead of both Ohio State and Georgia as the debate over which of the three is most deserving of the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff wages on. The Big 12 champion Sooners and Big Ten champion Buckeyes moved up to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, as No. 6 Georgia dropped two spots after losing to top-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Alabama once again remained a strong No. 1 with 62 of 64 first-place votes from the coaches poll voters. No. 2 Clemson received the other two first-place votes. No. 3 Notre Dame remained in third as the top three in the poll saw no changes. After winning the Pac-12 championship, No. 9 Washington had moved into the top 10, passing No. 10 Florida in the process. Perhaps because of the strength of Alabama’s performance in the SEC Championship Game, No. 11 LSU was bumped up three spots in the coaches poll this week, passing No. 12 Penn State and No. 13 Washington State despite none of the three playing a single down this weekend.
No. 14 Texas dropped five spots after losing to Oklahoma in the big 12 championship game.
Here is the full coaches Top 25, the last to be released before the end of the bowl season.
- Alabama (62 first-place votes)
- Clemson (2)
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- UCF
- Michigan
- Washington
- Florida
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington State
- Texas
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Fresno State
- Northwestern
- Utah State
- Boise State
- Army
The games have been played. The wins have been tallied. The touchdowns have been counted. The championship trophies have been hoisted.
Now the debate begins.
Who’s in the College Football Playoff? And once that’s taken care of, where is everybody else going bowling?
With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcement. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 15th:
College Football Playoff Semifinals
|Bowl
|Teams
|Orange Bowl
|No. 1 Alabama
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|No. 2 Clemson
|No. 3 Notre Dame
New Year’s Six
|Bowl
|Teams
|Peach Bowl
|Michigan
|Florida
|Fiesta Bowl
|UCF
|LSU
|Rose Bowl
|Ohio State
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|Texas
|Georgia
2018 FBS Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Teams
|New Mexico Bowl
|San Diego State
|Marshall
|Cure Bowl
|UL-Lafayette*
|Tulane
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Arizona State
|Fresno State
|Camellia Bowl
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|New Orleans Bowl
|Appalachian State*
|UAB
|Boca Raton Bowl
|BYU
|Middle Tennessee
|Frisco Bowl
|Eastern Michigan
|Memphis
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Wake Forest
|USF
|Bahamas Bowl
|Toledo*
|FIU*
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Ohio
|Nevada
|Birmingham Bowl
|Duke
|Cincinnati
|Armed Forces Bowl
|TCU
|Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|Troy
|Northern Illinois
|Hawaii Bowl
|Hawaii*
|Louisiana Tech*
|First Responder Bowl
|North Texas
|Western Michigan
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Boston College
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Cal
|Boise State
|Independence Bowl
|Georgia Tech
|Army
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Syracuse
|Purdue
|Texas Bowl
|Oklahoma State
|Auburn
|Music City Bowl
|Wisconsin
|Missouri
|Camping World Bowl
|N.C. State
|Iowa State
|Alamo Bowl
|Washington State
|West Virginia
|Belk Bowl
|Virginia
|South Carolina
|Arizona Bowl
|Arkansas State*
|Utah State
|Military Bowl
|Virginia Tech
|Temple
|Sun Bowl
|Pitt
|Utah
|Redbox Bowl
|Stanford
|Michigan State
|Liberty Bowl
|Baylor
|Vanderbilt
|Holiday Bowl
|Oregon
|Northwestern
|Gator Bowl
|Texas A&M
|Miami
|Outback Bowl
|Mississippi State
|Penn State
|Citrus Bowl
|Kentucky
|Iowa
+ Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Wyoming and UL-Monroe also qualified for a bowl but were not selected
* Already accepted bowl bid