Alabama unanimous No. 1 in last AP Top 25 before bowl season

With Matt Wells leaving Utah State for a chance to be the head coach at Texas Tech, the possibility the Aggies welcome back former head coach Gary Andersen has been a trendy idea in the coaching rumor mill. However, it may be too early to suggest the reunion between the school and former coach is going to be the end result right now.

A report by Football Scoop said Andersen, who is currently an associate head coach and defensive assistant at Utah, is planned to be hired by Utah State. The return to Utah State seems to make sense given how successful Andersen was with the program prior to his leaving for Wisconsin, which turned out to be a disaster. But conflicting reports suggest Utah State is still in the early stages of a national search for . anew head coach and although Andersen is expected to be connected to the search, no decision is imminent at this time.

Following up on a report that former #OregonState head coach Gary Andersen is expected to get the #UtahState HC job.. After talking to sources very close to the USU situation, I have no reason to believe this is true. A full blown national search is underway. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2018

Anderson compiled a record of 26-24 at Utah State from 2009 through 2012, but it is worth recognizing Andersen’s first two seasons on the job were used to establish a foundation with back-to-back four-win seasons. Utah State won seven games in 2011 and followed that up with a record of 11-2 in Andersen’s final season before being hired away by Wisconsin. Andersen coached the Badgers to a 9-4 record in his first season with a loss in the Capital One Bowl and an 11-3 record in 2014 that was marred by a blowout loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Andersen left the Badgers after the Big Ten championship loss and before the bowl game to take a head coaching job at Oregon State.

