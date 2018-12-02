New Year’s Six: Michigan-Florida in Peach Bowl; UCF-LSU in Fiesta Bowl

We learned of the matchups for the College Football Playoff earlier in the day, and now we have kickoff times for the semifinal games to be played in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl this season. In addition, we have the matchups for the remaining New Years Six Bowl games officially locked in stone.

Alabama and Oklahoma are playing in the Orange Bowl after it was learned Alabama preferred not to give Oklahoma more of a home-field advantage in the Cotton Bowl. That left Clemson and Notre Dame to occupy the Cotton Bowl in the other semifinal game played on Dec. 29. The appetizer to the semifinals that day will be served in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a noon kickoff from Atlanta between Michigan and Florida.

After a couple days off due to the NFL schedule and New Year’s Eve, the fun continues with three more New Years Six bowl games on Jan. 1. First up is the Fiesta Bowl, featuring UCF and LSU. The Rose Bowl between Big Ten champion and Pac-12 champion Washington is after that, and the day wraps up with Georgia and Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Both teams were invited to the Sugar Bowl by way of conference tie-ins with the Sugar Bowl. Because both conference champions from the SEC and Big 12 were selected for the playoff, the runners-up in the conference championship games were next in line.

DECEMBER 29, 2018

College Football Playoff semifinals

Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

New Year’s Six

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida

12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

JANUARY 1, 2019

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: UCF vs. LSU

1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: UCF vs. LSU

5:00 p.m. ET

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

