Sooners climb to No. 4 in coaches poll, one spot ahead of Buckeyes

The final Amway Coaches Poll before the bowl season begins has been released, and it sees Oklahoma coming in ahead of both Ohio State and Georgia as the debate over which of the three is most deserving of the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff wages on. The Big 12 champion Sooners and Big Ten champion Buckeyes moved up to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, as No. 6 Georgia dropped two spots after losing to top-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Alabama once again remained a strong No. 1 with 62 of 64 first-place votes from the coaches poll voters. No. 2 Clemson received the other two first-place votes. No. 3 Notre Dame remained in third as the top three in the poll saw no changes. After winning the Pac-12 championship, No. 9 Washington had moved into the top 10, passing No. 10 Florida in the process. Perhaps because of the strength of Alabama’s performance in the SEC Championship Game, No. 11 LSU was bumped up three spots in the coaches poll this week, passing No. 12 Penn State and No. 13 Washington State despite none of the three playing a single down this weekend.

No. 14 Texas dropped five spots after losing to Oklahoma in the big 12 championship game.

Here is the full coaches Top 25, the last to be released before the end of the bowl season.

Alabama (62 first-place votes) Clemson (2) Notre Dame Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia UCF Michigan Washington Florida LSU Penn State Washington State Texas Kentucky West Virginia Syracuse Mississippi State Utah Texas A&M Fresno State Northwestern Utah State Boise State Army

