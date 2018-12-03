Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow wins Burlsworth Trophy as nation’s top walk-on

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a matter of hours we’ll learn the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, ostensibly honoring the nation’s top player. Tomorrow night we’ll learn the identity of the Campbell Trophy winner, given to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.

On Monday, we learned the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

That honor went to Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who beat out Maryland safety Marcus Epps and Cal running back Patrick Laird.

The diminutive senior ranks fourth among Tigers receivers with 43 grabs for 472 yards and one touchdown. Of course, he is best remembered for being on the receiving end of Deshaun Watson‘s game-winning touchdown pass to slay Alabama in the 2017 CFP national championship game.

Hunter Renfrow is your 2018 Burlsworth Trophy Award Winner — presented annually to college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Here's just a brief sampling of what Hunter has meant to the Clemson football program #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/CM8dlTIkQG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 3, 2018

Awarded since 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy honors the memory of the bespectacled former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who earned All-America honors in 1998 and was selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later.

The 2018 Burlsworth Trophy, pictured here with its new owner. pic.twitter.com/75lKP0S4kY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 3, 2018

First awarded in 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy counts Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis, Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield among its former winners. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk won the honor last year.