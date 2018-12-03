Greedy Williams leaves LSU early, won’t play in Fiesta Bowl

One of the most talented defensive backs in the country is, as expected, leaving early for the next level.

Over the weekend, Greedy Williams announced via Twitter that he is leaving LSU in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft next April. As a redshirt sophomore, Williams is actually leaving two years of eligibility on the table.

“I have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family,” the cornerback wrote. “I will always be grateful to Coach Les Miles for believing in me and bringing me to Baton Rouge. I am very fortunate to have been coached by Ed Orgeron, who also believed in me and nurtured my career.

“I will forever be grateful to those men and the fellow coaches that played significant roles in my development the past few years.”

“I Have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family. My blessings also include my LSU Tiger Family, both on and off the field. It is with those abundant blessings in mind that I have chosen to pursue to enter the 2019 NFL Draft” #BeGreedy pic.twitter.com/pAIq6T4vIN — Greedy Williams ™️ (@G_Will29) December 2, 2018

Williams has been a first-team All-SEC performer each of the past two years after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. This year, he was named as a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.

At this point in time, most draftniks expect Williams to be the first cornerback selected in next year’s draft.

In addition to declaring early, it has also been confirmed that Williams will not play in LSU’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with UCF. That means the Tigers will be without the services of their two top corners for the postseason game as Kristian Fulton is out after undergoing ankle surgery.

There is some good news on the postseason personnel front for the Tigers as linebacker Devin White confirmed Monday that he will play in the team’s bowl game.