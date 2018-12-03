Greedy Williams leaves LSU early, won’t play in Fiesta Bowl

One of the most talented defensive backs in the country is, as expected, leaving early for the next level.
Over the weekend, Greedy Williams announced via Twitter that he is leaving LSU in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft next April. As a redshirt sophomore, Williams is actually leaving two years of eligibility on the table.
“I have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family,” the cornerback wrote. “I will always be grateful to Coach Les Miles for believing in me and bringing me to Baton Rouge. I am very fortunate to have been coached by Ed Orgeron, who also believed in me and nurtured my career.
“I will forever be grateful to those men and the fellow coaches that played significant roles in my development the past few years.”
Williams has been a first-team All-SEC performer each of the past two years after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. This year, he was named as a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.
At this point in time, most draftniks expect Williams to be the first cornerback selected in next year’s draft.
In addition to declaring early, it has also been confirmed that Williams will not play in LSU’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with UCF. That means the Tigers will be without the services of their two top corners for the postseason game as Kristian Fulton is out after undergoing ankle surgery.
There is some good news on the postseason personnel front for the Tigers as linebacker Devin White confirmed Monday that he will play in the team’s bowl game.
A trend that started just a couple of years ago has morphed into something that is now more and more considered the norm.
In a span of just a handful of hours Monday, three wide receivers from Power Five football programs — NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, Arizona State’s N'Keal Harry, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel — all confirmed that they will not be playing in their respective teams bowl games and will instead focus on training for the 2019 NFL draft.
Harry had previously announced that he would be leaving the Sun Devils early for the draft. Harmon is also leaving eligibility on the table, while Samuel’s eligibility has expired.
“After thorough consideration and consultation regarding N’Keal Harry’s future prospects with our coaching staff, administrative staff and N’Keal himself, we have collectively determined it is in his best interest to forego the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl game and focus on his transition,” a statement from ASU head coach Herm Edwards read. “We wish him the best and know that he is a Sun Devil for Life.”
The trio of receivers are three of at least eight players who have decided to forego playing in their team’s bowl game, including Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (HERE), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (HERE), Iowa tight end Noah Fant (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (HERE).
As Les Miles looks to drag his 19th-century offensive philosophy into the 21st century, it appears he’ll poach one of his former SEC West rivals to do it.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Chip Lindsey will not return as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. The website also reports that Lindsey is expected to be hired by Miles as Kansas’ offensive coordinator.
Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com has also reported the following: “I can confirm Chip Lindsey is expected to leave the Auburn football program as offensive coordinator. I’m told he’s up for at least two jobs right now and is nearing a deal at one of the schools to become their offensive coordinator.”
Lindsey has reportedly interviewed to take over as the coordinator at Tennessee as well.
The Alabama native spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Auburn. It was his second stint with the Eagles, the first coming in 2013. He’s also been the coordinator at Arizona State (2016) and Southern Miss (2014-15).
A nanosecond after hitting post on this article right HERE, I knew it could very well come back and bite me square in my hindquarters. Based on how things have played out over the last several weeks, the ass-nipping could very well be in full throat before it’s all said and done.
In early November, coming off a huge win over LSU, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a gargantuan 1/10 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray a distant second at 6/1. Tagovailoa’s injured knee, likely worse than most close to the program have been letting on, plus Murray continuing to put up video game-like numbers, though, seemingly shrank the advantage the Crimson Tide sophomore had held as evidenced by Bovada.lv‘s odds over the past couple of weeks:
With this year’s Heisman set to be awarded Saturday night in New York City, Bovada released its latest set of odds Monday — and Murray is now listed as a prohibitive 1/2 favorite to claim the stiff-armed trophy. The season-long front-runner Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has dropped to 3/2.
At 60/1, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the only other player listed. Haskins, who threw for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns in the Big Ten championship game, actually saw his odds lengthen from the 33/1 he was at a week ago.
Three quarterbacks — West Virginia’s Will Grier, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew — as well as Clemson running back Travis Etienne have all been taken off Bovada’s board after being listed the week before.
Murray, Tagovailoa and Haskins were all named Heisman finalists Monday night. Those three players represent the only finalists for the 2018 version of the award.
Yet another FBS opening has been filled by yet another coach who leans decidedly toward the offensive side of the ball.
Monday evening, UMass announced that it has hired Walt Bell as its next head football coach. The 34-year-old Bell, now one of the youngest head coaches at the FBS level, spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. He also coached quarterbacks for the Seminoles.
“I am immensely excited for the opportunity to serve as the University of Massachuset
ts football head coach, and for my wife, Maria, and I to join the UMass family,” Bell said in a statement. “I cannot thank Ryan Bamford, Chancellor Subbaswamy and the entire university administration enough for the opportunity to guide this program. I look forward to getting right to work with the young men on our team.”
“We are excited to welcome Walt Bell and his wife Maria to the UMass family,” athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Walt is a fantastic coach who has tremendous credentials as an offensive coordinator, recruiter and developer of talent. It is Walt’s genuine interest in supporting the personal growth of his student-athletes, evidenced by his lasting relationships as a mentor and leader the last 10 years – that really resonated with us. He is a teacher, a motivator and an ambassador and we are fortunate to have him lead our Minutemen in to the future.”
Prior to his time at FSU, Bell served as the coordinator at Maryland (2016-17) and Arkansas State (2014-15). This will mark his first head-coaching job at any level of football.
Bell replaces Mark Whipple, who stepped down last month after five seasons with the program.