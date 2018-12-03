Kansas’ Les Miles reportedly expected to poach Auburn’s OC

As Les Miles looks to drag his 19th-century offensive philosophy into the 21st century, it appears he’ll poach one of his former SEC West rivals to do it.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Chip Lindsey will not return as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. The website also reports that Lindsey is expected to be hired by Miles as Kansas’ offensive coordinator.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com has also reported the following: “I can confirm Chip Lindsey is expected to leave the Auburn football program as offensive coordinator. I’m told he’s up for at least two jobs right now and is nearing a deal at one of the schools to become their offensive coordinator.”

Lindsey has reportedly interviewed to take over as the coordinator at Tennessee as well.

The Alabama native spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Auburn. It was his second stint with the Eagles, the first coming in 2013. He’s also been the coordinator at Arizona State (2016) and Southern Miss (2014-15).