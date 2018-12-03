Liberty head coach Turner Gill announces retirement

In a surprise move, Liberty head coach Turner Gill announced his retirement from coaching on Monday.

Gill is only 56 years old and just finished leading Liberty to a 6-6 mark in the program’s first season of competition as an FBS Independent, so this move came as a surprise, even to university leadership.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a phone interview the university was set to offer football coach Turner Gill a multi-year contract extension prior to his retirement. — Damien Sordelett (@DamienSordelett) December 3, 2018

In a statement released by the school, Gill revealed the unfortunate reason why he is retiring — to treat his wife Gayle’s heart condition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from coaching. In the summer of 2016, my wife Gayle was diagnosed with a heart condition. Both Gayle and I wanted to be here to help Liberty through their transition and we are so glad to have done so. We have come to the realization that it is now time for me to step away. I can’t put into words how much this coaching staff, support staff and the players mean to us. We are so thankful for President Falwell, Becki Falwell and Ian McCaw and their support during our time here. They, as well as all of those mentioned, have been and will continue to be blessings in our lives. To God be the glory!”

Gill went 47-35 in seven seasons as the head coach at Liberty, including a trip to the second round of the FCS playoffs. Prior to Liberty, Gill spent four seasons as the head coach at Buffalo and two at Kansas, leading the Bulls to a MAC championship in 2008.

“We are grateful and deeply indebted to Turner for successfully leading Liberty football from the FCS to FBS,” Liberty AD Ian McCaw said in a statement. “He’s had a transformational impact on the football program and our student-athletes over the past 7 years. We wish him and his family the very best as the Lord leads them into the next stage of their life.”

The school has made a significant investment into athletics as an effort to raise its profile as the nation’s leading Evangelical university. Two names that will be mentioned heavily for this job will be Art Briles, whom McCaw hired at Baylor in 2007, and Hugh Freeze, who was hosted by Falwell for a speaking engagement in January of this year.