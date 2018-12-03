LSU LB Devin White to play in Fiesta Bowl

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In what is now an annual tradition in college football, the Monday after Selection Sunday is littered with announcements from NFL-bound players that they will skip their bowl game to get a head start draft prep. Thanks, Christian McCaffrey.

That tradition has given birth to a new tradition-within-a-tradition: likely NFL-bound players announcing that, yes, they will play in their teams’ bowl games.

For example, see LSU linebacker Devin White. On Monday, White tweeted that he will join his Tiger teammates as they face No. 8 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

Goodmorning Tiger Nation, To Clear Up The Rumors, I Will Be Playing In The 2019 @Fiesta_Bowl With My Brothers, Alot Of Business To Handle. God Bless 🙏🏾 #FinishStrong #GeauxTigers #GetLive40 🤠🐯 — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) December 3, 2018

Left unsaid here is that if White has to come out and state that he’s playing in LSU’s first game of the 2019 calendar year, it’s probably a safe assumption that he’ll skip the rest of LSU’s 2019 games.

A 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker, White has collected 115 tackles, second most in the SEC, with 12 TFLs and three sacks.