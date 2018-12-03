Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill skipping bowl game to focus on NFL Draft

By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
It is most certainly that time of the year again. Now that the bowl lineup has been situated, learning what players will choose to skip out on the bowl fun in order to focus on their plans and training for the NFL Draft is already underway. The news continued Monday with the announcement from Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill saying he is calling it a career with the Cowboys and preparing himself for the NFL Draft process rather than participate in the upcoming Liberty Bowl with Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addressed the news on his own Twitter account after being asked about the updates earlier in the day.

Hill shared his decision on his Twitter account with a lengthy message to Oklahoma State fans and thanked them and coaches for everything he has enjoyed the past few years with the program. Hil’s decision was not to be totally unexpected given he had been banged up down the stretch of this season and missed a couple of games to close out the regular season.

The news didn’t stop there for Oklahoma State though. Starting right guard Larry Williams is also passing on the bowl game this year. Williams started all 12 games for the Cowboys this season and was playing on a sixth year of eligibility.

Oklahoma State will face Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

No surprises here. Bill Hancock says expanded College Football Playoff not a talking point

By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
With another year of the College Football Playoff teams being selected with a bit of dramatic flair and questions about what exactly the qualifications are for being selected, the idea of expanding the playoff field beyond four teams continues to be mentioned by media and fans alike who are on the pro-playoff expansion side of the conversation. Unfortunately for them, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock continues to say expansion has not been discussed.

There’s been no talk about a format change in the meetings of the commissioners and the presidents who manage the CFP,” Hancock said Sunday, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN.

Hancock went on to say the system is perfectly fine and suggested the format is drumming up exactly the kind of interest it was intended to when originally formed.

“This was the kind of debate we wanted when we created the playoff,” Hancock said. “We wanted diverse opinions, we wanted people who wouldn’t hesitate to state their feelings, and man, we got it.”

Oh boy, did they.

As will typically be the case, the most conversation will come around who gets the fourth spot in the four-team playoff field. The fun began right out of the gates when Ohio State was selected with the fourth seed ahead of both Big 12 co-champions, Baylor and TCU, in 2014. While Ohio State, who went on to win the national championship, had a case to be included ahead of Baylor and TCU, the outcome helped ignite the Big 12’s decision to bring back its conference championship game, which returned last year for the first time since the conference went from 12 members to 10.

Things went pretty smoothly in 2015 with a pretty clean path to getting to four teams without much debate, but the 2016 season marked the first time a non-division winner was invited to the playoff with Ohio State getting the third seed ahead of one-loss Pac-12 champion Washington. The biggest question here was either whether Ohio State, who lost to Big Ten champion Penn State (who lost two games), should have even been considered without a division championship or whether Penn State deserved a shot at the playoff over Washington. Whatever the case, Penn State had two losses so the final four decision seemed to be the right one in the end.

And of course, last year saw Alabama as a one-loss non-division winner get into the playoff as the fourth seed while Ohio State sat at home as the Big Ten champion, although with two losses. This season marks the third straight year the Big 12 champion has been left out of the playoff mix. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also stumped hard for consideration to be in the playoff after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia may be one of the four best team in the country, but a second loss (even to Alabama in the SEC title game) proved to be too much of an anchor to sink Georgia’s playoff hopes.

The four-team playoff field is here to say, but at some point, it would seem likely the format will eventually change, whether it occurs after the current contract expires or before if enough conference commissioners and presidents start weighing in with a different tune. That has yet to happen, which is why Hancock continues to recite the same answers he’s been doing regarding expansion since the format took over for the BCS.

But always remember, Hancock is also the same one who said for years the BCS was not going to change in favor of a playoff system. Until the time comes when the powers that be tell Hancock to start sending a different message, he’ll continue to say this on a regular basis.

Army and Navy unveil uniforms for Army-Navy Game

By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2018, 12:24 PM EST
As has become a bit of a tradition leading up to the annual Army-Navy Game, the two service academies have taken to wearing a special uniform for the end-of-the-year rivalry game. This season is no exception, of course, as both Army and Navy have shown off the first looks of what they will be wearing this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Army will be wearing a uniform designed by Nike to pay tribute to soldiers in the 1st Infantry Division, as this is the 100th anniversary of the division that played an integral part in bringing World War I to a close. It was the first permanent division in the Army, and the first to fight in World War I. The attention to detail on the uniform shows a few special touches to honor the First Division, including the symbol of a black lion on the sleeve and a path representing the unit’s official mascot, Rags.

Navy’s uniform, designed by Under Armour, will be a bit closer to a traditional look for the Midshipmen, although this year’s uniform pays honor to Bill the Goat, the mascot for the Naval Academy. Closer inspection of the uniform is said to tell the story of the mascot and the academy itself. The most noticeable detail will be the Navy helmet, which features the iconic goat logo on a blue dome with a gold chrome face mask.

Army is looking to win a third straight year in the Army-Navy Game, which would be Army’s longest string of wins against the Midshipmen since winning five straight meetings from 1992 through 1996. Army snapped Navy’s 14-game winning streak in the rivalry in 2016 with a 21-17 victory in Baltimore. Army edged Navy, 14-13, in last year’s game played in Philadelphia. A win by Army would give the Black Knights their second consecutive 10-win season, a feat never before accomplished by the program.

East Carolina officially announces hiring of Mike Houston as head coach

By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
3 Comments

After initially being thought to be the next head coach at Charlotte, only to see a contract offer pulled from the table before it could come to be a reality, Mike Houston is leaving James Madison to be the next head coach at East Carolina instead. East Carolina officially announced the hiring of Houston on Monday after word had broken over the weekend Houston was considered close to becoming the new head coach of the Pirates program.

“I am so pleased to welcome Mike Houston, his wife, Amanda and their two boys to the East Carolina family,” East Carolina Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in a released statement. “Mike has worked his way up the coaching ranks and has a track record of success at every program he has led.”

Houston, a North Carolina native, comes to East Carolina after a successful yet brief three-year run at James Madison that saw the Dukes play for two national championships at the FCS level and winning one. Houston’s JMU squad was responsible for ending North Dakota State’s string of FCS national titles two seasons ago with a road win in Fargo, although North Dakota State got their revenge last year by topping the defending national champion Dukes in the national championship game. James Madison was eliminated in the FCS playoffs this season in the second round to close out the year with a 9-4 record.

East Carolina is coming off a third straight 3-9 season that resulting in parting ways with former head coach Scottie Montgomery. The Pirates have had four straight losing seasons after a record of 8-5 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference.

Utah State reunion with Gary Andersen is buzzing

By Kevin McGuireDec 2, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
5 Comments

With Matt Wells leaving Utah State for a chance to be the head coach at Texas Tech, the possibility the Aggies welcome back former head coach Gary Andersen has been a trendy idea in the coaching rumor mill. However, it may be too early to suggest the reunion between the school and former coach is going to be the end result right now.

A report by Football Scoop said Andersen, who is currently an associate head coach and defensive assistant at Utah, is planned to be hired by Utah State. The return to Utah State seems to make sense given how successful Andersen was with the program prior to his leaving for Wisconsin, which turned out to be a disaster. But conflicting reports suggest Utah State is still in the early stages of a national search for . anew head coach and although Andersen is expected to be connected to the search, no decision is imminent at this time.

Anderson compiled a record of 26-24 at Utah State from 2009 through 2012, but it is worth recognizing Andersen’s first two seasons on the job were used to establish a foundation with back-to-back four-win seasons. Utah State won seven games in 2011 and followed that up with a record of 11-2 in Andersen’s final season before being hired away by Wisconsin. Andersen coached the Badgers to a 9-4 record in his first season with a loss in the Capital One Bowl and an 11-3 record in 2014 that was marred by a blowout loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Andersen left the Badgers after the Big Ten championship loss and before the bowl game to take a head coaching job at Oregon State.