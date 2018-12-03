Report: Scott Satterfield leaving App State for Louisville

Louisville did not get Jeff Brohm, but the Cardinals still may come out on top in the end.

Louisville will hire Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield as its next head coach, according to a report from the Louisville Courier-Journal. While the school has not confirmed the hire, the University of Louisville Athletic Association has announced a number of meetings for Tuesday, and the athletics department has announced a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Louisville football has called a press conference for tomorrow at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/NY4a42NXI0 — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) December 3, 2018

The 45-year-old North Carolina native has been the head coach at Appalachian State for the past six seasons. After going 11-13 in his first two seasons transitioning toe program from FCS to FBS, App State quickly became the Sun Belt’s best program. The Mountaineers are 40-11 overall since 2015, including a 29-4 mark in Sun Belt play with three straight conference championships.

Appalachian State won the inaugural Sun Belt championship game on Saturday, topping Louisiana-Lafayette 30-19.

In addition to his success within conference play, Satterfield’s teams have also played well when facing Power 5 opponents. App State took Tennessee to overtime to open the 2016 season and Penn State to overtime to open this season. The Mountaineers are set to face Conference USA runner-up Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl next Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Satterfield will coach that game.