Report: Scott Satterfield leaving App State for Louisville

Louisville did not get Jeff Brohm, but the Cardinals still may come out on top in the end.
Louisville will hire Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield as its next head coach, according to a report from the Louisville Courier-Journal. While the school has not confirmed the hire, the University of Louisville Athletic Association has announced a number of meetings for Tuesday, and the athletics department has announced a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
The 45-year-old North Carolina native has been the head coach at Appalachian State for the past six seasons. After going 11-13 in his first two seasons transitioning toe program from FCS to FBS, App State quickly became the Sun Belt’s best program. The Mountaineers are 40-11 overall since 2015, including a 29-4 mark in Sun Belt play with three straight conference championships.
Appalachian State won the inaugural Sun Belt championship game on Saturday, topping Louisiana-Lafayette 30-19.
In addition to his success within conference play, Satterfield’s teams have also played well when facing Power 5 opponents. App State took Tennessee to overtime to open the 2016 season and Penn State to overtime to open this season. The Mountaineers are set to face Conference USA runner-up Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl next Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Satterfield will coach that game.
In a matter of hours we’ll learn the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, ostensibly honoring the nation’s top player. Tomorrow night we’ll learn the identity of the Campbell Trophy winner, given to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.
On Monday, we learned the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.
That honor went to Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who beat out Maryland safety Marcus Epps and Cal running back Patrick Laird.
The diminutive senior ranks fourth among Tigers receivers with 43 grabs for 472 yards and one touchdown. Of course, he is best remembered for being on the receiving end of Deshaun Watson‘s game-winning touchdown pass to slay Alabama in the 2017 CFP national championship game.
Awarded since 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy honors the memory of the bespectacled former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who earned All-America honors in 1998 and was selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later.
First awarded in 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy counts Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis, Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield among its former winners. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk won the honor last year.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award’s claim to fame is that it honors the nation’s top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback. But in actuality, the Unitas Golden Arm Award honors the nation’s top quarterback not in consideration for the Heisman Trophy.
Washington State’s Gardner Minshew was announced as the 2018 winner on Monday. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (a true sophomore) was not eligible, and neither was Ohio State’s redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins. But Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray is a redshirt junior and happens to lead the nation in passing efficiency while also becoming the first player in FBS history to average at least 300 passing yards and 60 rushing yards per game, making him the late frontrunner to win the Heisman.
But he wasn’t even a finalist for the Unitas.
Minshew beat out West Virginia’s Will Grier, UCF’s McKenzie Milton, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Michigan’s Shea Patterson. Like Murray, Patterson is a fourth-year junior who transferred to his current school.
In 2017, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph was the Unitas winner while Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield won the Heisman as a fifth-year senior.
Minshew, a graduate transfer by way of East Carolina, was easily the nation’s leading passer this season. He averages 373.1 yards per game, nearly 20 yards ahead of second-place Haskins, with 36 touchdowns against nine interceptions on 70.6 percent passing.
Minshew has led No. 13 Washington State to a 10-2 record and an appearance against No. 24 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN).
In a surprise move, Liberty head coach Turner Gill announced his retirement from coaching on Monday.
Gill is only 56 years old and just finished leading Liberty to a 6-6 mark in the program’s first season of competition as an FBS Independent, so this move came as a surprise, even to university leadership.
In a statement released by the school, Gill revealed the unfortunate reason why he is retiring — to treat his wife Gayle’s heart condition.
“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from coaching. In the summer of 2016, my wife Gayle was diagnosed with a heart condition. Both Gayle and I wanted to be here to help Liberty through their transition and we are so glad to have done so. We have come to the realization that it is now time for me to step away. I can’t put into words how much this coaching staff, support staff and the players mean to us. We are so thankful for President Falwell, Becki Falwell and Ian McCaw and their support during our time here. They, as well as all of those mentioned, have been and will continue to be blessings in our lives. To God be the glory!”
Gill went 47-35 in seven seasons as the head coach at Liberty, including a trip to the second round of the FCS playoffs. Prior to Liberty, Gill spent four seasons as the head coach at Buffalo and two at Kansas, leading the Bulls to a MAC championship in 2008.
“We are grateful and deeply indebted to Turner for successfully leading Liberty football from the FCS to FBS,” Liberty AD Ian McCaw said in a statement. “He’s had a transformational impact on the football program and our student-athletes over the past 7 years. We wish him and his family the very best as the Lord leads them into the next stage of their life.”
The school has made a significant investment into athletics as an effort to raise its profile as the nation’s leading Evangelical university. Two names that will be mentioned heavily for this job will be Art Briles, whom McCaw hired at Baylor in 2007, and Hugh Freeze, who was hosted by Falwell for a speaking engagement in January of this year.
In what is now an annual tradition in college football, the Monday after Selection Sunday is littered with announcements from NFL-bound players that they will skip their bowl game to get a head start draft prep. Thanks, Christian McCaffrey.
That tradition has given birth to a new tradition-within-a-tradition: likely NFL-bound players announcing that, yes, they will play in their teams’ bowl games.
For example, see LSU linebacker Devin White. On Monday, White tweeted that he will join his Tiger teammates as they face No. 8 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.
Left unsaid here is that if White has to come out and state that he’s playing in LSU’s first game of the 2019 calendar year, it’s probably a safe assumption that he’ll skip the rest of LSU’s 2019 games.
A 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker, White has collected 115 tackles, second most in the SEC, with 12 TFLs and three sacks.