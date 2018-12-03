Three WRs latest to skip bowl game, begin training for draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trend that started just a couple of years ago has morphed into something that is now more and more considered the norm.

In a span of just a handful of hours Monday, three wide receivers from Power Five football programs — NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, Arizona State’s N'Keal Harry, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel — all confirmed that they will not be playing in their respective teams bowl games and will instead focus on training for the 2019 NFL draft.

Harry had previously announced that he would be leaving the Sun Devils early for the draft. Harmon is also leaving eligibility on the table, while Samuel’s eligibility has expired.

“After thorough consideration and consultation regarding N’Keal Harry’s future prospects with our coaching staff, administrative staff and N’Keal himself, we have collectively determined it is in his best interest to forego the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl game and focus on his transition,” a statement from ASU head coach Herm Edwards read. “We wish him the best and know that he is a Sun Devil for Life.”

The trio of receivers are three of at least eight players who have decided to forego playing in their team's bowl game, including Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, Iowa tight end Noah Fant and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill.