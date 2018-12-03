Tua, Kyler and Haskins named Heisman Trophy finalists

As expected, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are the lone finalists for the 2018 Heisman Trophy. The announcement was made Monday evening on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.
The All-QB group guarantees the Heisman will go to a quarterback for the third consecutive year, the eighth time in nine years and the 16th time since 2000.
Based on the statistics alone, Murray would seem a shoo-in to win the stiffarm trophy. The Allen, Texas, native is on pace to break the single-season FBS passing efficiency record — a record Baker Mayfield set en route to winning the Heisman last year — by completing 70.9 percent of his 340 passes for 4,053 yards (an eye-popping 11.7 yards per attempt) with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Big 12 champions. In addition to rushing 123 times for 892 yards in 11 touchdowns, Murray is the first player in FBS history to average 300 passing yards and 60 rushing yards per game.
If Murray wins, Oklahoma will become the first program to have two separate players win consecutive Heismans since Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis did it for Army in 1945-46.
Tagovailoa would’ve been the runaway winner had the Heisman been awarded Nov. 1, but has seen his candidacy slip — just a bit — while Murray’s has risen. (As evidence, Tagvailoa led The Athletic‘s straw poll of 34 Heisman voters all season, until this week’s edition.) Still, the Alabama quarterback ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency, completing 67.7 percent of his 294 passes for 3,353 yards (good for 11.4 yards per attempt) with 37 touchdowns against four interceptions while running 190 yards for another five touchdowns.
As the quarterback for a Big Ten champion Ohio State team, Haskins would be a clear frontrunner in plenty of other years but appears to be a clear bronze medalist this season. He leads Murray and Tagovailoa in overall passing stats, throwing for 4,580 yards with 47 touchdowns. Hitting 70.2 percent of his passes for 9.2 yards an attempt, Haskins places fourth in passing efficiency nationally, which makes him better than all but three opposing quarterbacks but third in this three-horse race.
As Les Miles looks to drag his 19th-century offensive philosophy into the 21st century, it appears he’ll poach one of his former SEC West rivals to do it.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Chip Lindsey will not return as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. The website also reports that Lindsey is expected to be hired by Miles as Kansas’ offensive coordinator.
Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com has also reported the following: “I can confirm Chip Lindsey is expected to leave the Auburn football program as offensive coordinator. I’m told he’s up for at least two jobs right now and is nearing a deal at one of the schools to become their offensive coordinator.”
Lindsey has reportedly interviewed to take over as the coordinator at Tennessee as well.
The Alabama native spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Auburn. It was his second stint with the Eagles, the first coming in 2013. He’s also been the coordinator at Arizona State (2016) and Southern Miss (2014-15).
A nanosecond after hitting post on this article right HERE, I knew it could very well come back and bite me square in my hindquarters. Based on how things have played out over the last several weeks, the ass-nipping could very well be in full throat before it’s all said and done.
In early November, coming off a huge win over LSU, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a gargantuan 1/10 favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray a distant second at 6/1. Tagovailoa’s injured knee, likely worse than most close to the program have been letting on, plus Murray continuing to put up video game-like numbers, though, seemingly shrank the advantage the Crimson Tide sophomore had held as evidenced by Bovada.lv‘s odds over the past couple of weeks:
With this year’s Heisman set to be awarded Saturday night in New York City, Bovada released its latest set of odds Monday — and Murray is now listed as a prohibitive 1/2 favorite to claim the stiff-armed trophy. The season-long front-runner Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has dropped to 3/2.
At 60/1, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the only other player listed. Haskins, who threw for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns in the Big Ten championship game, actually saw his odds lengthen from the 33/1 he was at a week ago.
Three quarterbacks — West Virginia’s Will Grier, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew — as well as Clemson running back Travis Etienne have all been taken off Bovada’s board after being listed the week before.
Murray, Tagovailoa and Haskins were all named Heisman finalists Monday night. Those three players represent the only finalists for the 2018 version of the award.
Yet another FBS opening has been filled by yet another coach who leans decidedly toward the offensive side of the ball.
Monday evening, UMass announced that it has hired Walt Bell as its next head football coach. The 34-year-old Bell, now one of the youngest head coaches at the FBS level, spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. He also coached quarterbacks for the Seminoles.
“I am immensely excited for the opportunity to serve as the University of Massachuset
ts football head coach, and for my wife, Maria, and I to join the UMass family,” Bell said in a statement. “I cannot thank Ryan Bamford, Chancellor Subbaswamy and the entire university administration enough for the opportunity to guide this program. I look forward to getting right to work with the young men on our team.”
“We are excited to welcome Walt Bell and his wife Maria to the UMass family,” athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Walt is a fantastic coach who has tremendous credentials as an offensive coordinator, recruiter and developer of talent. It is Walt’s genuine interest in supporting the personal growth of his student-athletes, evidenced by his lasting relationships as a mentor and leader the last 10 years – that really resonated with us. He is a teacher, a motivator and an ambassador and we are fortunate to have him lead our Minutemen in to the future.”
Prior to his time at FSU, Bell served as the coordinator at Maryland (2016-17) and Arkansas State (2014-15). This will mark his first head-coaching job at any level of football.
Bell replaces Mark Whipple, who stepped down last month after five seasons with the program.
In a matter of hours we’ll learn the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, ostensibly honoring the nation’s top player. Tomorrow night we’ll learn the identity of the Campbell Trophy winner, given to the nation’s top scholar-athlete.
On Monday, we learned the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.
That honor went to Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who beat out Maryland safety Marcus Epps and Cal running back Patrick Laird.
The diminutive senior ranks fourth among Tigers receivers with 43 grabs for 472 yards and one touchdown. Of course, he is best remembered for being on the receiving end of Deshaun Watson‘s game-winning touchdown pass to slay Alabama in the 2017 CFP national championship game.
Awarded since 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy honors the memory of the bespectacled former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who earned All-America honors in 1998 and was selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later.
First awarded in 2010, the Burlsworth Trophy counts Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis, Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield among its former winners. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk won the honor last year.