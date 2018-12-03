UMass hires Florida State OC Walt Bell as head coach

Yet another FBS opening has been filled by yet another coach who leans decidedly toward the offensive side of the ball.

Monday evening, UMass announced that it has hired Walt Bell as its next head football coach. The 34-year-old Bell, now one of the youngest head coaches at the FBS level, spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. He also coached quarterbacks for the Seminoles.

“I am immensely excited for the opportunity to serve as the University of Massachuset

ts football head coach, and for my wife, Maria, and I to join the UMass family,” Bell said in a statement. “I cannot thank Ryan Bamford, Chancellor Subbaswamy and the entire university administration enough for the opportunity to guide this program. I look forward to getting right to work with the young men on our team.”

“We are excited to welcome Walt Bell and his wife Maria to the UMass family,” athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Walt is a fantastic coach who has tremendous credentials as an offensive coordinator, recruiter and developer of talent. It is Walt’s genuine interest in supporting the personal growth of his student-athletes, evidenced by his lasting relationships as a mentor and leader the last 10 years – that really resonated with us. He is a teacher, a motivator and an ambassador and we are fortunate to have him lead our Minutemen in to the future.”

Prior to his time at FSU, Bell served as the coordinator at Maryland (2016-17) and Arkansas State (2014-15). This will mark his first head-coaching job at any level of football.

Bell replaces Mark Whipple, who stepped down last month after five seasons with the program.