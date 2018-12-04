As expected, Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham officially declares for NFL draft

Gus Malzahn‘s pursuit of Kelly Bryant pretty much told you all you needed to know about Jarrett Stidham‘s future, but there’s no need to dance around it now. Stidham is officially headed to the NFL draft.

Stidham made the announcement Tuesday evening on his Twitter account.

“Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play college football at Auburn University,” Stidham said in a statement. “… With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle, forever.”

Though Stidham will forego his final year of eligibility, he holds his degree and spent four years in college. A native of Stephenville, Texas, Stidham signed with Baylor in 2015 and played as a true freshman before transferring out. After a year at a Waco-area junior college, Stidham spent the past two years as Auburn’s quarterback.

Like the team he quarterbacks, Stidham had a better 2017 than 2018. He ranked 19th nationally in passing efficiency as a sophomore, completing 66.5 percent of his throws for 3,158 yards with 18 touchdowns against six interceptions upon leading Auburn to the SEC West title and within a game of reaching the College Football Playoff. This season, Stidham slunk to 77th in efficiency, hitting 60.5 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt (down 1.5 from last year) with 13 touchdowns and five picks for an Auburn team that began the year in the AP top-10 and finished the regular season 7-5 and unranked.

Stidham is expected to play for Auburn in the club’s Music City Bowl appearance against Purdue on Friday, Dec. 28 (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).