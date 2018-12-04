Brian Burns leaving Florida State early for NFL

It shouldn’t be a surprise given they went 5-7 overall and tied for third in the South Division, but still: USC did not have a player selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team. According to Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register, it’s the first time that’s happened since 2000. Oregon State, who went 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play, was the only other team not to have a First Team selection.
That 2000 USC team went 5-7 like this one, but there was one key difference: USC fired Paul Hackett after that season, while these Trojans brought Clay Helton back.
As for who is on the team, Washington and Utah led the way with nine First Team selections apiece, including three of the four specialists. Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky became a three-time First Team selection, while placekicker Matt Gay made the First Team for a second time. Both of those nods sound impressive until you realize both players have been with the program for 12 seasons now. Or at least it seems that way. Conference champion Washington followed with six.
While you can follow the link to find the Second Team, but the First Team is listed below.
OFFENSE
QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
RB JJ Taylor, Arizona
WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado
TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA
OL Jordan Agasiva, Utah
OL Jackson Barton, Utah
OL Andre Dillard, Washington State
OL Nick Harris, Washington
OL Walker Little, Stanford
OL Kaleb McGary, Washington
DEFENSE
DL Bradlee Anae, Utah
DL Leki Fotu, Utah
DL Greg Gaines, Washington
DL Jalen Jelks, Oregon
LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington
LB Chase Hansen, Utah
LB Jordan Kunaszyk, California
DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford
DB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
DB Byron Murphy, Washington
DB Taylor Rapp, Washington
SPECIALISTS
PK Matt Gay, Utah
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
RS Britain Covey, Utah
AP/ST Brenden Schooler, Oregon
The Pac-12 will announce its individual award winners at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.