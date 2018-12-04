Brian Burns leaving Florida State early for the NFL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another hour, another college football player eschewing his remaining eligibility for the NFL.

Brian Burns confirmed Monday that, as expected, he will leave Florida State early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft. The defensive end is thought by many draft observers as a potential or even likely first-round selection.

Thank you Florida State University for some of the BEST years of my life. Through prayer and the help of my family and coaches, I believe I made the right decision for me. I will forever LOVE my team and my school! 🍢🦅#NoleBlooded #ForeverANole -Spider-Burns🕷🕸 https://t.co/8tprHmzQ1T — Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) December 3, 2018

This past season, Burns earned first-team All-ACC honors. His 10 sacks and 15½ tackles for loss were tops on the Seminoles.

Burns finishes his FSU career with 24 sacks and 39½ tackles for loss, which are good for fifth and eighth, respectively, in the football program’s history.