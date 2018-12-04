Carl Pelini retained by new Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler

There will be at least two very familiar faces for returning players when it comes to Bowling Green’s new coaching staff.
After Mike Jinks was fired as the MAC football program’s head coach in the middle of October, Carl Pelini served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Monday, just a handful of days after being hired, Scot Loeffler confirmed that Pelini will be retained as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.
Additionally, the program also announced that Jacob Schoonover, who was the linebackers coach for the Falcons during the past season, will also return for his second year at Bowling Green.
On top of those retentions, Bowling Green also confirmed five new hires to Loeffler’s first staff:
- Terry Malone (offensive coordinator/offensive line)
- Chris Hedden (running backs)
- Erik Campbell (wide receivers)
- Max Warner (quarterbacks)
- Louie Addazio (tight ends)
Award season in college football is set to kick off in earnest this coming weekend, and yet another honor has significantly whittled down its to-do list.
Monday, the Rimington Trophy announced three finalists for the 2018 version of an award that honors the most outstanding center in college football. Two of those three finalists come from teams that will be a part of the College Football Playoffs: Alabama’s Ross Pierschbacher, Notre Dame’s Sam Mustipher.
NC State’s Garrett Bradbury is the other of the three finalists for an award won last year by Ohio State’s Billy Price.
Below are the profiles for all three Rimington Trophy finalists for this year’s honor:
Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
After making 42 career starts at left guard in his first three years at UA, Pierschbacher transitioned to starting at center for the 2018 season, where he helped open holes for the nation’s 32nd ranked rushing offense, the number two scoring offense, and the number three total offense. He earned Midseason All-America first team honors from the AP, was on the Outland Trophy Watch List as well at the Rimington, and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades for his play at Arkansas.
Garrett Bradbury, NC State
Named a team captain for the 2018 season, Bradbury played 99.0% (901 of 910) of the snaps for the Wolfpack this season. He did not allow a quarterback pressure all season and was named a first-team All-ACC performer (the first first-team selection for a Wolfpack center since 1987) as well as being named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy – the only center on that list. Most recently, Bradbury scored a touchdown in the final regular season game against East Carolina, rushing the ball from the one-yard line.
Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
Mustipher has started all 12 games in the 2018 season at center, where he helped Notre Dame average 39.3 points per game in road and neutral-site matchups, which ranks ninth-best in the FBS. With his leadership, the Irish did not register any lost yardage on offense against Florida State – the first time since at least the 1964 season Notre Dame did not allow a tackle for loss in a game. In addition to being named team captain, Mustipher was also named to the Outland Trophy Watch List and named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2017.
A trend that started just a couple of years ago has morphed into something that is now more and more considered the norm.
In a span of just a handful of hours Monday, three wide receivers from Power Five football programs — NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, Arizona State’s N'Keal Harry, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel — all confirmed that they will not be playing in their respective teams bowl games and will instead focus on training for the 2019 NFL draft.
Harry had previously announced that he would be leaving the Sun Devils early for the draft. Harmon is also leaving eligibility on the table, while Samuel’s eligibility has expired.
“After thorough consideration and consultation regarding N’Keal Harry’s future prospects with our coaching staff, administrative staff and N’Keal himself, we have collectively determined it is in his best interest to forego the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl game and focus on his transition,” a statement from ASU head coach Herm Edwards read. “We wish him the best and know that he is a Sun Devil for Life.”
The trio of receivers are three of at least eight players who have decided to forego playing in their team’s bowl game, including Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (HERE), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (HERE), Iowa tight end Noah Fant (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (HERE).
One of the most talented defensive backs in the country is, as expected, leaving early for the next level.
Over the weekend, Greedy Williams announced via Twitter that he is leaving LSU in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft next April. As a redshirt sophomore, Williams is actually leaving two years of eligibility on the table.
“I have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family,” the cornerback wrote. “I will always be grateful to Coach Les Miles for believing in me and bringing me to Baton Rouge. I am very fortunate to have been coached by Ed Orgeron, who also believed in me and nurtured my career.
“I will forever be grateful to those men and the fellow coaches that played significant roles in my development the past few years.”
Williams has been a first-team All-SEC performer each of the past two years after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. This year, he was named as a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.
At this point in time, most draftniks expect Williams to be the first cornerback selected in next year’s draft.
In addition to declaring early, it has also been confirmed that Williams will not play in LSU’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with UCF. That means the Tigers will be without the services of their two top corners for the postseason game as Kristian Fulton is out after undergoing ankle surgery.
There is some good news on the postseason personnel front for the Tigers as linebacker Devin White confirmed Monday that he will play in the team’s bowl game.
As Les Miles looks to drag his 19th-century offensive philosophy into the 21st century, it appears he’ll poach one of his former SEC West rivals to do it.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Chip Lindsey will not return as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. The website also reports that Lindsey is expected to be hired by Miles as Kansas’ offensive coordinator.
Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com has also reported the following: “I can confirm Chip Lindsey is expected to leave the Auburn football program as offensive coordinator. I’m told he’s up for at least two jobs right now and is nearing a deal at one of the schools to become their offensive coordinator.”
Lindsey has reportedly interviewed to take over as the coordinator at Tennessee as well.
The Alabama native spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Auburn. It was his second stint with the Eagles, the first coming in 2013. He’s also been the coordinator at Arizona State (2016) and Southern Miss (2014-15).