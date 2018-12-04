Carl Pelini retained by new Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler

Award season in college football is set to kick off in earnest this coming weekend, and yet another honor has significantly whittled down its to-do list.

Monday, the Rimington Trophy announced three finalists for the 2018 version of an award that honors the most outstanding center in college football. Two of those three finalists come from teams that will be a part of the College Football Playoffs: Alabama’s Ross Pierschbacher, Notre Dame’s Sam Mustipher.

NC State’s Garrett Bradbury is the other of the three finalists for an award won last year by Ohio State’s Billy Price.

Below are the profiles for all three Rimington Trophy finalists for this year’s honor:

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

After making 42 career starts at left guard in his first three years at UA, Pierschbacher transitioned to starting at center for the 2018 season, where he helped open holes for the nation’s 32nd ranked rushing offense, the number two scoring offense, and the number three total offense. He earned Midseason All-America first team honors from the AP, was on the Outland Trophy Watch List as well at the Rimington, and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades for his play at Arkansas.

Garrett Bradbury, NC State

Named a team captain for the 2018 season, Bradbury played 99.0% (901 of 910) of the snaps for the Wolfpack this season. He did not allow a quarterback pressure all season and was named a first-team All-ACC performer (the first first-team selection for a Wolfpack center since 1987) as well as being named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy – the only center on that list. Most recently, Bradbury scored a touchdown in the final regular season game against East Carolina, rushing the ball from the one-yard line.

Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame

Mustipher has started all 12 games in the 2018 season at center, where he helped Notre Dame average 39.3 points per game in road and neutral-site matchups, which ranks ninth-best in the FBS. With his leadership, the Irish did not register any lost yardage on offense against Florida State – the first time since at least the 1964 season Notre Dame did not allow a tackle for loss in a game. In addition to being named team captain, Mustipher was also named to the Outland Trophy Watch List and named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2017.