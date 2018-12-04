Kansas confirms hiring of Auburn OC Chip Lindsey

And now it’s officially official.

Monday, multiple reports surfaced that Les Miles was targeting Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey for the same job at Kansas. A day later, the Jayhawks have confirmed the hiring of Lindsey.

“It is a great day when you can add a coach like Chip Lindsey to your staff,” said Miles in a statement. “He has a proven track record of putting exciting, electric offenses on the field and he also has built a strong reputation of developing his players. With the returning players we have on offense and the pieces that we are putting together now in recruiting, we have the potential to be much improved.”

The Alabama native spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Auburn. It was his second stint with the Eagles, the first coming in 2013. He’s also been the coordinator at Arizona State (2016) and Southern Miss (2014-15).

The Tigers are currently tied for 72nd nationally at 28.3 points per game. Last season, their 33.9 points per game were 27th in the country.