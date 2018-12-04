Kansas confirms hiring of Auburn OC Chip Lindsey

And now it’s officially official.
Monday, multiple reports surfaced that Les Miles was targeting Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey for the same job at Kansas. A day later, the Jayhawks have confirmed the hiring of Lindsey.
“It is a great day when you can add a coach like Chip Lindsey to your staff,” said Miles in a statement. “He has a proven track record of putting exciting, electric offenses on the field and he also has built a strong reputation of developing his players. With the returning players we have on offense and the pieces that we are putting together now in recruiting, we have the potential to be much improved.”
The Alabama native spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Auburn. It was his second stint with the Eagles, the first coming in 2013. He’s also been the coordinator at Arizona State (2016) and Southern Miss (2014-15).
The Tigers are currently tied for 72nd nationally at 28.3 points per game. Last season, their 33.9 points per game were 27th in the country.
Another hour, another talented player leaving eligibility on the table to pursue his NFL dream.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, A.J. Brown confirmed that he will be foregoing his senior season in Oxford and will make himself available for the 2019 draft. Given his talent level and skill set, the early move to the NFL was expected.
“Thank you to the Ole Miss family,” the wide receiver wrote. “You have welcomed me with open arms. Ole Miss is a special place & has been since I took my first official visit. …
“I’ll never forget the place that turned me into a man.”
Brown will finish his collegiate career with 189 receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 6-1, 230-pound receiver has been named first-team All-SEC each of the past two seasons, and was one of three unanimous selections in 2018 (Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen).
Not surprisingly, Ohio State announcing Urban Meyer‘s retirement, effective at the end of the 2018 season, garnered more than its share of reaction from across the sports world Tuesday morning. In particular, Meyer’s players, both past and present, took to Twitter to share their reaction to the biggest college football sports story of 2018.
Below is but a sampling of the social media reactions from current and former Buckeyes, including one who has very high praise for Meyer’s successor and another who told him he simply can’t coach the way he wants because of health issues:
Lost amidst a flurry of news both Monday night and on into Tuesday was one player from the SEC taking home a significant piece of hardware.
Monday night, the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced that Kentucky’s Josh Allen has been named as the 2018 recipient of the Nagurski Trophy. The linebacker becomes the first-ever Wildcat to claim the award.
The odds were in the SEC’s favor to claim the honor, won last year by NC State’s Bradley Chubb, as three of the five finalists hail from that conference — Allen, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams.
The other two finalists were Michigan linebacker Devin Bush and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
That certainly didn’t take long at all.
Around 7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Ohio State delivered the stunning yet not-so-unexpected news that Urban Meyer will be stepping down as head coach following the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day. At a press conference scheduled for this afternoon, it’s expected Meyer will, as he already has to Mack Brown, cite health issues as the reason behind the decision to step away from the coaching profession.
Given the fact that Meyer also cited his health when he stepped down from the Florida post, only to resurface at Ohio State a year later, more than a few people feel it’s a matter of when not if the 54-year-old Meyer returns to the sidelines. In that vein, and seeing as how he’s a native Ohioan, Bovada.lv late Tuesday morning released odds pertaining to Meyer and the opening with the Cleveland Browns.
Will Urban Meyer be the Head Coach of the Cleveland Browns for Game 1 of the 2019 Regular Season
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1200 (1/12)
Whether it’s in the NFL or at the collegiate level (hello, Notre Dame), Meyer’s former boss in Gainesville wouldn’t be at all surprised if a return to coaching was in the cards.