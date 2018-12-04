Kelly Bryant announces transfer to Missouri

The most highly-recruited graduate transfer of the year, and perhaps ever, has made his decision. And it’s a surprise.
Ex-Clemson quarterback announced Tuesday he will spend his final season at Missouri. Like any other 5-star recruit, Kelly made the announcement through a pre-produced video released through his Twitter account.
Bryant went 16-2 in one-plus season as the starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to an ACC championship and a College Football Playoff berth in 2017 and a 4-0 start in 2018 before losing his job to Trevor Lawrence in September. He immediately announced his intent to transfer afterward, and was hotly pursued by a number of programs.
He passed for 3,333 yards and 16 touchdowns as a Tiger while rushing for 987 yards and 16 additional scores.
He narrowed his list down to a final five of Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina in addition to Mizzou.
With the heir apparent to Drew Lock now secure and his Tigers enjoying an 8-4 season, snagging Bryant is one of the biggest wins for Missouri head coach Barry Odom.
He took an official visit to Columbia in October, and most observers expected Bryant to pick either Missouri or Auburn, who is also losing its quarterback after Jarrett Stidham announced Tuesday his candidacy for the NFL draft.