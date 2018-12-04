Kentucky’s Josh Allen named 2018 Nagurski Trophy winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lost amidst a flurry of news both Monday night and on into Tuesday was one player from the SEC taking home a significant piece of hardware.

Monday night, the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced that Kentucky’s Josh Allen has been named as the 2018 recipient of the Nagurski Trophy. The linebacker becomes the first-ever Wildcat to claim the award.

The odds were in the SEC’s favor to claim the honor, won last year by NC State’s Bradley Chubb, as three of the five finalists hail from that conference — Allen, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams.

The other two finalists were Michigan linebacker Devin Bush and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.