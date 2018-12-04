Kentucky’s Zy’Aire Hughes arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in nearly a month, it’s time to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Kentucky’s Zy’Aire Hughes was arrested very early Sunday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Hughes has been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly causing physical injuries to his girlfriend that left her with “bruising and fresh scratches” according to police officers who responded to the scene.

Specific details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.

“We’re aware of the situation,” Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “We’re in the process of gathering information. Proper behavior is an expectation of our program and we will address this as the facts are determined.”

A redshirt sophomore, Hughes has caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown this season.