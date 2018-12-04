Getty Images

Louisville officially names Scott Satterfield new head coach

Dec 4, 2018
What was widely reported on Monday became official on Tuesday: Scott Satterfield is the new head coach at Lousiville.

The 45-year-old North Carolina native, who oddly did not receive a sniff from North Carolina, went 51-24 in six seasons at Appalachian State, but that record obscures how impressive his run in Boone really was. When discounting his 11-13 start upon transitioning the Mountaineers from the FCS to FBS, Satterfield was 40-11 overall and 29-4 in Sun Belt play, including at least a share of three straight conference titles, including a 30-19 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship on Saturday.

While North Carolina passed on Satterfield in favor of re-hiring Mack Brown, Louisville successfully pounced after the school failed to lure hometown hero Jeff Brohm away from Purdue.

“When I set out looking for a new head coach, I recognized Scott early in the process as someone I was confident in leading this football program,” Louisville AD Vince Tyra said in a statement. “Following his career very closely, his teams are statistically very sound on both sides of the football. Both his offenses and defenses are ranked high nationally, and I valued how well-prepared and well-coached his teams have always been at Appalachian State.”

Satterfield will earn a $3.25 million contract over a 6-year contract.

“My family and I are extremely excited to be able to join this outstanding university and passionate community,” Satterfield said. “I’m so thankful to Vince Tyra and Neeli Bendapudi for giving me the ability to fulfill my dream. Words cannot express how grateful I am. I have two immediate obligations: mold these young men into productive members of society and put a competitive team on the field that’s going to work extremely hard to win games.

“I understand there are high expectations here, but as a program, we will do things the right way and develop men of high integrity and character. We will build a program that our fans will be extremely proud of on and off the field.”

Part of the reason Brohm spurned his alma mater, according to reports, was the nature of the Louisville roster. Bobby Petrino was never known as an eager recruiter even in his younger days, and it showed. The Cardinals, ranked as high as No. 3 in mid-November of 2016, were the worst team in the ACC this season and will leave Satterfield and his staff with a significant rebuild, which officially begins now.

As expected, Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham officially declares for NFL draft

Dec 4, 2018
Gus Malzahn‘s pursuit of Kelly Bryant pretty much told you all you needed to know about Jarrett Stidham‘s future, but there’s no need to dance around it now. Stidham is officially headed to the NFL draft.

Stidham made the announcement Tuesday evening on his Twitter account.

“Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play college football at Auburn University,” Stidham said in a statement. “… With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle, forever.”

Though Stidham will forego his final year of eligibility, he holds his degree and spent four years in college. A native of Stephenville, Texas, Stidham signed with Baylor in 2015 and played as a true freshman before transferring out. After a year at a Waco-area junior college, Stidham spent the past two years as Auburn’s quarterback.

Like the team he quarterbacks, Stidham had a better 2017 than 2018. He ranked 19th nationally in passing efficiency as a sophomore, completing 66.5 percent of his throws for 3,158 yards with 18 touchdowns against six interceptions upon leading Auburn to the SEC West title and within a game of reaching the College Football Playoff. This season, Stidham slunk to 77th in efficiency, hitting 60.5 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt (down 1.5 from last year) with 13 touchdowns and five picks for an Auburn team that began the year in the AP top-10 and finished the regular season 7-5 and unranked.

Stidham is expected to play for Auburn in the club’s Music City Bowl appearance against Purdue on Friday, Dec. 28 (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

USC shut out on All-Pac-12 First Team

Dec 4, 2018
2 Comments

It shouldn’t be a surprise given they went 5-7 overall and tied for third in the South Division, but still: USC did not have a player selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team. According to Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register, it’s the first time that’s happened since 2000. Oregon State, who went 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play, was the only other team not to have a First Team selection.

That 2000 USC team went 5-7 like this one, but there was one key difference: USC fired Paul Hackett after that season, while these Trojans brought Clay Helton back.

As for who is on the team, Washington and Utah led the way with nine First Team selections apiece, including three of the four specialists. Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky became a three-time First Team selection, while placekicker Matt Gay made the First Team for a second time. Both of those nods sound impressive until you realize both players have been with the program for 12 seasons now. Or at least it seems that way. Conference champion Washington followed with six.

While you can follow the link to find the Second Team, but the First Team is listed below.

OFFENSE
QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
RB JJ Taylor, Arizona
WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado
TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA
OL Jordan Agasiva, Utah
OL Jackson Barton, Utah
OL Andre Dillard, Washington State
OL Nick Harris, Washington
OL Walker Little, Stanford
OL Kaleb McGary, Washington

DEFENSE
DL Bradlee Anae, Utah
DL Leki Fotu, Utah
DL Greg Gaines, Washington
DL Jalen Jelks, Oregon
LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington
LB Chase Hansen, Utah
LB Jordan Kunaszyk, California
DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford
DB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
DB Byron Murphy, Washington
DB Taylor Rapp, Washington

SPECIALISTS
PK Matt Gay, Utah
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
RS Britain Covey, Utah
AP/ST Brenden Schooler, Oregon

The Pac-12 will announce its individual award winners at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Alabama OC Mike Locksley named Broyles Award winner

Dec 4, 2018
3 Comments

Mike Locksley has been honored as the nation’s top assistant.  Now, the question becomes whether he’ll remain one.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Alabama offensive coordinator has been named as the 2018 winner of the 23rd annual Broyles Award, handed out annually to college football’s best assistant coach.  Locksley came out on top of a field of finalists that included Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Locksley is in his third season with the Crimson Tide, and his first as the sole coordinator on that side of the ball.  The football program wrote in a release that “Locksley is overseeing a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 47.9 points and 527.6 yards per game in 2018. The Tide has already set school records for points scored (623), total offense (6,859), offensive touchdowns (77) and passing yards (4,231) in a season.”

Locksley, who is the second Tide assistant to win the Broyles Award (defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, 2009), has been mentioned as the leading candidate, along with Michigan’s Pep Hamilton, to take over as the head coach at Maryland.

Urban Meyer, when asked if he’s finished coaching: ‘That’s a complicated question’

Dec 4, 2018
10 Comments

When he retired from coaching (twice) while at Florida, health concerns were cited as part of the reasoning behind Urban Meyer‘s departure.  Fast-forward nearly a decade, and health issues are again being cited as the Ohio State head coach has again announced his retirement.

For years, Meyer has dealt with an arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game earlier this season.  At a Tuesday afternoon press conference that discussed his impending departure after this year’s Rose Bowl, Meyer pointed to the headaches as the primary impetus for his decision.

Specifically, Meyer mentioned a significant flare-up during last year’s Penn State game that led to he and medical personnel discussing his longevity in the profession.  The issue worsened this season, although Meyer claimed that the off-field issues and suspension didn’t play a significant role in his health worsening even as he said “the decision was the result of cumulative events,” including the Zach Smith situation that Meyer acknowledged will likely impact his legacy.

According to Meyer, he didn’t make an absolutely final decision to step down until Tuesday morning, shortly before Ohio State sent out a press release announcing the decision.  Serious contemplation began shortly after the win over Michigan this past Saturday, Meyer stated, adding that, when potential recruits started asking if he would be the head coach for four or five years, it added to the urgency to make a decision as he didn’t want to mislead the prospects.

The head coach did allow, though, that he and athletic director Gene Smith began discussing a succession plan earlier this season.  Ultimately, the decision was made that offensive coordinator Ryan Day would take over for Meyer, whenever that may have been, although Smith acknowledged considering a national search before deciding the 39-year-old coordinator was the best man for the job moving forward.

According to Smith, he was fairly certain Monday that Meyer would step down at the end of the season.  Tuesday morning, Smith met with Meyer and gave him the opportunity to “pull the plug” on retiring; Meyer opted to follow through with what they had previously discussed and confirmed he would indeed retire.

Smith also confirmed that Meyer will stay on in some capacity within the OSU athletic department, although specifics have not yet been divulged.

Arguably the most noteworthy moment of the press conference, though, came when Meyer was asked if he’s finished coaching.

“That’s a complicated question,” Meyer said, although he later added, when asked if he believes he will not coach again, “I believe I will not coach again.”  Even that last assertion, though, came with a qualifier that certainly leaves the door open.

“Fairly certain.”