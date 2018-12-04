Getty Images

LSU’s Devin White wins Butkus Award as nation’s top LB

By Zach BarnettDec 4, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
LSU linebacker Devin White has won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, it was announced Tuesday.

The presentation was made within the LSU football complex by Matt Butkus, the son of the award’s namesake.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior, who will compete with LSU in the Fiesta Bowl but is likely gone after that, has recorded 115 tackles and 12 TFLs.

White beat out Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Michigan’s Devin Bush, Clemson’s Tre Lamar and Alabama’s Dylan Moses to win the honor. He is LSU’s first Butkus winner but the third straight from the SEC, following Georgia’s Roquan Smith and Alabama’s Reuben Foster.

He is LSU’s 13th national award winner, the first since Odell Beckham, Jr. won the Paul Hornung Award in 2013.

K-State QB Alex Delton to transfer

By Zach BarnettDec 4, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced his intent to transfer on Tuesday.

“Kansas State is truly a special place,” Delton said in a statement, via the Wichita Eagle. “This university has taught me life-long lessons and values that I will never forget. I am beyond blessed to play for a Hall of Famer in Coach Snyder, who truly works harder than anyone I’ve ever known.”

It’s no surprise Delton mentioned Bill Snyder in his statement given the controversy that erupted during K-State’s ill-fated 2018 campaign. The outgoing Kansas State head coach disagreed with his staff on whether Delton or sophomore Skylar Thompson was the Wildcats’ best quarterback. The staff preferred Thompson while the head coach preferred Delton and so, during K-State’s loss to West Virginia, Snyder pulled rank and inserted Delton into the game without informing Thompson or his staff.

Wrote the Wichita Eagle after Kansas State’s 35-6 loss in September:

Delton told reporters that Snyder “came over to me right before the drive and told me I was going in.” Thompson, with disgust in his voice, said he was blindsided.

Delton started Kansas State’s following game against Texas, but completed only 3-of-7 passes for 14 yards as the Wildcats fell into a 19-0 hole. Thompson replaced Delton after halftime and the Wildcats battled back to a 19-14 loss, then played the majority of the snaps from there.

Snyder ceded the debate after that, and Delton played in only two of K-State’s final seven games.

That’s not to say Delton doesn’t have a place on a college football field. He was the MVP of Kansas State’s Cactus Bowl win in 2017, rushing 20 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns while completing 7-of-10 passes for 52 yards and another score in a 35-17 win over UCLA.

As a fourth-year junior, the Hays, Kan., native intends to graduate later this month and therefore play immediately at his new school.

Kelly Bryant announces transfer to Missouri

By Zach BarnettDec 4, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
The most highly-recruited graduate transfer of the year, and perhaps ever, has made his decision. And it’s a surprise.

Ex-Clemson quarterback announced Tuesday he will spend his final season at Missouri. Like any other 5-star recruit, Kelly made the announcement through a pre-produced video released through his Twitter account.

Bryant went 16-2 in one-plus season as the starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to an ACC championship and a College Football Playoff berth in 2017 and a 4-0 start in 2018 before losing his job to Trevor Lawrence in September. He immediately announced his intent to transfer afterward, and was hotly pursued by a number of programs.

He passed for 3,333 yards and 16 touchdowns as a Tiger while rushing for 987 yards and 16 additional scores.

He narrowed his list down to a final five of Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina in addition to Mizzou.

With the heir apparent to Drew Lock now secure and his Tigers enjoying an 8-4 season, snagging Bryant is one of the biggest wins for Missouri head coach Barry Odom.

He took an official visit to Columbia in October, and most observers expected Bryant to pick either Missouri or Auburn, who is also losing its quarterback after Jarrett Stidham announced Tuesday his candidacy for the NFL draft.

Charlotte plucks new head coach from FCS Austin Peay

By Zach BarnettDec 4, 2018, 6:35 PM EST
Charlotte’s new head coach may be an unfamiliar name to most college football fans, but it won’t be that way for long. The 49ers have officially announced Will Healy as their next head coach.

The 33-year-old (as in, he’s 33 years old today) had never been a head coach when he was named the head coach at Austin Peay, an FCS school from the Ohio Valley Conference in Cookeville, Tenn., ahead of the 2016 season. The Governors’ program was the worst in Division I at the time, and went 0-11 in Healy’s first season. However, Austin Peay rocketed forward to 8-4 in 2017, going 7-1 in OVC play and narrowly missing the FCS playoffs.

It’s that program building expertise Charlotte is banking on as the 49ers look to build their young program. Healy has drawn comparisons to Dabo Swinney from…. me.

“We are thrilled that Will and his family will be joining Niner Nation,” said 49ers AD Mike HIll. “When we set out to hire a coach, our goal was to find someone who will energize and transform the 49ers into a championship program. Will is that man. Across the country he is recognized as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the nation. His name came up time and again throughout our search as someone who is a relentless, proven recruiter who has seen remarkable success. On top of that, he places a high value on culture and developing student-athletes.”

Like the head coach it just hired, Charlotte is viewed as a program with potential. The 49ers play in a new, on-campus stadium and are located in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation with hundreds of recruits within a 300-mile radius.

“In my first conversation with Mike Hill, I told him that I would walk to Charlotte to talk to him about this job,” said Healy. “This is a special place – a young football program with tremendous University leadership located in a first-class city. We can recruit and develop excellent student-athletes here and we can compete at a very high level. We’re thrilled to be part of this University and community. I can’t wait to get started.”

Healy takes over for Brad Lambert, who led the program since its inception in 2013. After going 1-11 in 2017, the 49ers rebounded to go 5-7 in 2018 and 4-4 in Conference USA, but it wasn’t enough to save Lambert’s job.

Charlotte originally pursued another FCS head coach in James Madison’s Mike Houston, but he opted for East Carolina instead.

As expected, Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham officially declares for NFL draft

By Zach BarnettDec 4, 2018, 6:01 PM EST
Gus Malzahn‘s pursuit of Kelly Bryant pretty much told you all you needed to know about Jarrett Stidham‘s future, but there’s no need to dance around it now. Stidham is officially headed to the NFL draft.

Stidham made the announcement Tuesday evening on his Twitter account.

“Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play college football at Auburn University,” Stidham said in a statement. “… With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle, forever.”

Though Stidham will forego his final year of eligibility, he holds his degree and spent four years in college. A native of Stephenville, Texas, Stidham signed with Baylor in 2015 and played as a true freshman before transferring out. After a year at a Waco-area junior college, Stidham spent the past two years as Auburn’s quarterback.

Like the team he quarterbacks, Stidham had a better 2017 than 2018. He ranked 19th nationally in passing efficiency as a sophomore, completing 66.5 percent of his throws for 3,158 yards with 18 touchdowns against six interceptions upon leading Auburn to the SEC West title and within a game of reaching the College Football Playoff. This season, Stidham slunk to 77th in efficiency, hitting 60.5 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt (down 1.5 from last year) with 13 touchdowns and five picks for an Auburn team that began the year in the AP top-10 and finished the regular season 7-5 and unranked.

Stidham is expected to play for Auburn in the club’s Music City Bowl appearance against Purdue on Friday, Dec. 28 (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).