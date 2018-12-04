Michigan transfer Drew Singleton opts for Rutgers

Going from one of the top programs in the Big Ten East to one of the worst in any Power Five conference? Maybe he lost a bet?

Regardless, in mid-October, Drew Singleton decided to transfer from Michigan. Nearly two months later, the linebacker announced on Twitter that he has decided to seemingly willingly transfer to Rutgers.

Singleton will have to sit out the 2019 season, but will then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.