Michigan transfer James Hudson lands at Cincinnati

A little over a month after leaving Michigan, James Hudson has found himself a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Hudson announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Cincinnati. The offensive tackle will likely have to sit out the 2019 season, and would then have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2020.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ recruiting class last year, Hudson was rated as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only one other defensive tackle in that class, Aubrey Solomon, was rated higher than Hudson, although the latter moved to the other side of the ball this offseason.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Hudson played in three games this season.