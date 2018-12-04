Ohio State players past, present react to Urban Meyer’s retirement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another hour, another talented player leaving eligibility on the table to pursue his NFL dream.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, A.J. Brown confirmed that he will be foregoing his senior season in Oxford and will make himself available for the 2019 draft. Given his talent level and skill set, the early move to the NFL was expected.

“Thank you to the Ole Miss family,” the wide receiver wrote. “You have welcomed me with open arms. Ole Miss is a special place & has been since I took my first official visit. …

“I’ll never forget the place that turned me into a man.”

Thank you Ole Miss❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5Cn077S75 — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 4, 2018

Brown will finish his collegiate career with 189 receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns. The 6-1, 230-pound receiver has been named first-team All-SEC each of the past two seasons, and was one of three unanimous selections in 2018 (Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen).