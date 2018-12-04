Oklahoma State’s Darrion Daniels will reportedly transfer to Nebraska

Apparently, one Daniels brother isn’t enough for the Nebraska football program.

While it’s yet to be confirmed by any party involved, 247Sports.com is reporting that Darrion Daniels will transfer to Nebraska from Oklahoma State. The website writes that “[a] source told us that Daniels informed his position coach Joe Bob Clements Monday morning before the team had a bowl meeting.”

As the defensive tackle would be coming to the Cornhuskers as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will be Daniels’ last year of eligibility.

Daniels played in the first four games in 2018 before going down with a season-ending injury. His 2017 season was also cut short because of injury after he had started the first 10 games of that year. During his first two seasons with Cowboys, Daniels played in all 26 games.

Because Daniels, the older brother of Nebraska defensive tackle Damion Daniels, didn’t play more than four games this season, he’ll be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and retain a year of eligibility.