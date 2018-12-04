Texas Southern makes hiring of Arizona assistant as new HC official

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Sumlin officially has a hole to fill on his Arizona coaching staff.

Following up on speculation that heated up significantly over the weekend, Texas Southern confirmed Monday that it has hired Clarence McKinney as the FCS program’s new head football coach. McKinney spent the 2018 season as Sumlin’s running backs coach with the Wildcats.

“I am happy to be returning to my hometown and former neighborhood to lead and develop the student-athletes in the football program at Texas Southern University,” said McKinney in a statement. “I am looking forward to partnering with Dr. Lane and the administration, staff, student-athletes, alumni and fans to build the type of program we can all be proud of. I appreciate Dr. Lane and Kevin Granger presenting me with the opportunity to lead this program.”

McKinney has actually spent the past 11 seasons on coaching staffs headed by Sumlin — Houston (2008-11), Texas A&M (2012-17) and Arizona (2018).