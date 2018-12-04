Associated Press

Urban Meyer, when asked if he’s finished coaching: ‘That’s a complicated question’

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 3:04 PM EST
1 Comment

When he retired from coaching (twice) while at Florida, health concerns were cited as part of the reasoning behind Urban Meyer‘s departure.  Fast-forward nearly a decade, and health issues are again being cited as the Ohio State head coach has again announced his retirement.

For years, Meyer has dealt with an arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game earlier this season.  At a Tuesday afternoon press conference that discussed his impending departure after this year’s Rose Bowl, Meyer pointed to the headaches as the primary impetus for his decision.

Specifically, Meyer mentioned a significant flare-up during last year’s Penn State game that led to he and medical personnel discussing his longevity in the profession.  The issue worsened this season, although Meyer claimed that the off-field issues and suspension didn’t play a significant role in his health worsening even as he said “the decision was the result of cumulative events,” including the Zach Smith situation that Meyer acknowledged will likely impact his legacy.

According to Meyer, he didn’t make an absolutely final decision to step down until Tuesday morning, shortly before Ohio State sent out a press release announcing the decision.  Serious contemplation began shortly after the win over Michigan this past Saturday, Meyer stated, adding that, when potential recruits started asking if he would be the head coach for four or five years, it added to the urgency to make a decision as he didn’t want to mislead the prospects.

The head coach did allow, though, that he and athletic director Gene Smith began discussing a succession plan earlier this season.  Ultimately, the decision was made that offensive coordinator Ryan Day would take over for Meyer, whenever that may have been, although Smith acknowledged considering a national search before deciding the 39-year-old coordinator was the best man for the job moving forward.

According to Smith, he was fairly certain Monday that Meyer would step down at the end of the season.  Tuesday morning, Smith met with Meyer and gave him the opportunity to “pull the plug” on retiring; Meyer opted to follow through with what they had previously discussed and confirmed he would indeed retire.

Smith also confirmed that Meyer will stay on in some capacity within the OSU athletic department, although specifics have not yet been divulged.

Arguably the most noteworthy moment of the press conference, though, came when Meyer was asked if he’s finished coaching.

“That’s a complicated question,” Meyer said, although he later added, when asked if he believes he will not coach again, “I believe I will not coach again.”  Even that last assertion, though, came with a qualifier that certainly leaves the door open.

“Fairly certain.”

Alabama OC Mike Locksley named Broyles Award winner

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
2 Comments

Mike Locksley has been honored as the nation’s top assistant.  Now, the question becomes whether he’ll remain one.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Alabama offensive coordinator has been named as the 2018 winner of the 23rd annual Broyles Award, handed out annually to college football’s best assistant coach.  Locksley came out on top of a field of finalists that included Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Locksley is in his third season with the Crimson Tide, and his first as the sole coordinator on that side of the ball.  The football program wrote in a release that “Locksley is overseeing a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 47.9 points and 527.6 yards per game in 2018. The Tide has already set school records for points scored (623), total offense (6,859), offensive touchdowns (77) and passing yards (4,231) in a season.”

Locksley, who is the second Tide assistant to win the Broyles Award (defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, 2009), has been mentioned as the leading candidate, along with Michigan’s Pep Hamilton, to take over as the head coach at Maryland.

Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown leaving Rebels early for NFL

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Another hour, another talented player leaving eligibility on the table to pursue his NFL dream.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, A.J. Brown confirmed that he will be foregoing his senior season in Oxford and will make himself available for the 2019 draft.  Given his talent level and skill set, the early move to the NFL was expected.

“Thank you to the Ole Miss family,” the wide receiver wrote. “You have welcomed me with open arms. Ole Miss is a special place & has been since I took my first official visit. …

“I’ll never forget the place that turned me into a man.”

Brown will finish his collegiate career with 189 receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns.  The 6-1, 230-pound receiver has been named first-team All-SEC each of the past two seasons, and was one of three unanimous selections in 2018 (Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen).

Ohio State players past, present react to Urban Meyer’s retirement

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
3 Comments

Not surprisingly, Ohio State announcing Urban Meyer‘s retirement, effective at the end of the 2018 season, garnered more than its share of reaction from across the sports world Tuesday morning.  In particular, Meyer’s players, both past and present, took to Twitter to share their reaction to the biggest college football sports story of 2018.

Below is but a sampling of the social media reactions from current and former Buckeyes, including one who has very high praise for Meyer’s successor and another who told him he simply can’t coach the way he wants because of health issues:

Kentucky’s Josh Allen named 2018 Nagurski Trophy winner

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
1 Comment

Lost amidst a flurry of news both Monday night and on into Tuesday was one player from the SEC taking home a significant piece of hardware.

Monday night, the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced that Kentucky’s Josh Allen has been named as the 2018 recipient of the Nagurski Trophy.  The linebacker becomes the first-ever Wildcat to claim the award.

The odds were in the SEC’s favor to claim the honor, won last year by NC State’s Bradley Chubb, as three of the five finalists hail from that conference — Allen, LSU safety Grant Delpit and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams.

The other two finalists were Michigan linebacker Devin Bush and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.